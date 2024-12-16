Sorgavaasal OTT Release: When and where to watch RJ Balaji and Selvaraghavan starrer prison drama online

RJ Balaji and Selvaraghavan starrer movie Sorgavaasal is getting ready to hit the streaming service soon. The Tamil language prison drama was directed by debutante Sidharth Vishwanath and was released on November 29, 2024.

As the movie is inching close to a month since its release, Sorgavaasal is slated to hit the OTT platform Netflix on December 27, 2024. The official notification about the same was shared by Lets Cinema via X (formerly Twitter).

See the official post for Sorgavaasal online release here:

The RJ Balaji and Selvaraghavan starrer movie, Sorgavaasal is based on the 1999 Madras Central prison riots. The movie focuses on the account of a man who was imprisoned on wrongful charges. Being convicted on such charges, the man questions the purpose of prison and tries to understand whether such a place truly reforms someone or does it only pushes them more into the abyss of a crime-filled world.

Besides RJ Balaji and Selvaraghavan, the film also has actors like Natty Subramaniam, Karunas, Samuel Abiola Robinson, Saniya Iyappan, Sharaf U Dheen, Balaji Sakthivel, and many more in key roles. The movie was received with positive-to-mixed responses.

With the soundtrack and background scores being crafted by Malayalam music composer Christo Xavier, it marks the musician’s debut venture in Tamil cinema.

Moving ahead, RJ Balaji is currently involved in the making of his next directorial venture. The actor-director is currently helming the project, tentatively called Suriya 45 with Suriya and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles.

The movie which is speculated to be a divine fantasy entertainer likely features Suriya and Trisha as lawyers owing to the leaked photos from the film’s sets. The film which was announced earlier had initially roped in AR Rahman as the music composer but it was later announced that young sensation Sai Abhyankkar has been roped in for the soundtrack and score works.

On the other hand, director Selvaraghavan has also announced his next directorial venture called Mental Manadhil. The movie is set to feature GV Prakash Kumar as the protagonist and is expected to be a romantic musical film. Additionally, Prakash Kumar is also composing the tracks for the same.

