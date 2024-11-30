South Newsmakers of the week: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s viral date pic to Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi teaser

Another week has flown by, filled with exciting updates and events that have certainly grabbed our attention. As this week that was filled with various activities, including the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, comes to an end, it’s a great time to take a moment to recap everything that’s been happening.

So, here are some of the top newsmakers that took this week by storm.

South Newsmakers of the week:

1. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s viral date picture

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been in the spotlight lately, sparking plenty of speculation about their relationship. Recently, a photo surfaced showing the two actors having a lunch date, which has only added to the excitement surrounding their rumored romance.

These rumors gained even more traction when Rashmika seemingly hinted at their relationship during the Kissik song launch at the Pushpa 2 event in Chennai. During the event, when asked whether she would marry someone from the film industry, the actress replied, “Everyone knows about it,” leaving even Allu Arjun and Sreeleela laughing.

2. Pushpa 2 censor and Devi Sri Prasad’s remarks against producers

Talking about Pushpa 2: The Rule, the Allu Arjun starrer recently underwent censoring, receiving a U/A certificate. The movie reportedly had cuts and/or mutes in five instances and is all set to release on December 5, 2024.

Additionally, there has been some brewing drama behind the scenes of Pushpa 2, as music composer Devi Sri Prasad broke his silence on the alleged feud between him and the makers.

At the same event in Chennai, the musician addressed the controversy, saying, “Ravi sir, you've been blaming me, saying that I didn't deliver the song or the background score on time. I know you love me. Where there is love, there are complaints as well. But I think you have more complaints about me than love.” These remarks were made in response to allegations about him being replaced by the makers for the film’s background scores.

3. Akhil Akkineni announces engagement with girlfriend Zainab Ravdjee

Nagarjuna Akkineni and Amala Akkineni’s son Akhil Akkineni had recently announced his engagement to girlfriend Zainab Ravdjee. In an official post made on social media, the actor confirmed he and the Mumbai-based painter were betrothed, sharing the first photos.

The 30-year-old actor’s soon-to-be wife is the daughter of industrialist Zulfi Ravdjee and had also once acted in the movie Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities starring Tabu and Kunal Kapoor, directed by MF Hussain.

Additionally, this marks the actor’s second engagement as he was once in a relationship with Shriya Bhupal, back in 2017. However, the couple had a fallout after their engagement, which led to them splitting up.

4. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala begin wedding festivities

Talking about the Akkineni clan, Naga Chaitanya and his fiancee Sobhita Dhulipala are all set to tie the wedding knot on December 4, 2024. The actor and actress have already begun their pre-wedding festivities with ceremonial rituals.

In recent pictures shared by the actress via Instagram, we saw her radiating with joy as she was being adorned with haldi and flower shower.

See pictures here:

5. Keerthy Suresh confirms marriage with bf Antony Thattil

As the joyous wedding bells chime, Baby John star Keerthy Suresh and her long-time boyfriend, businessman Antony Thattil, are preparing to tie the knot. The couple, who have been together for over ten years, revealed their plans to marry in Goa in December 2024 during a recent video appearance.

6. Dhanush files civil lawsuit against Nayanthara for using footage from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan

As the feud between Dhanush and Nayanthara gained traction across the internet a couple of weeks ago, the Kubera actor has finally reacted by launching a civil lawsuit against the actress.

The lawsuit, filed against the actress and her husband, Vignesh Shivan, alleges the unauthorized use of BTS footage from the movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan—produced by Dhanush—in their documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale.

7. Vidaamuyarchi teaser and Ajith Kumar’s return to racing

Ajith Kumar is all set to hit the big screens for Pongal 2025 with his movie Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The action-thriller flick is rumored to be the Indian adaptation of the film Breakdown starring Kurt Russell.

Watch Vidaamuyarchi teaser:

Furthermore, Ajith Kumar took the internet by storm when the actor was once again seen in his racing outfit, all geared up at the F1 racing circuit in Barcelona, Spain.

