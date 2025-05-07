South Newswrap, May 6: Thalapathy Vijay’s security personnel pulls gun on fan at airport to Rajinikanth reviewing Suriya’s Retro

South cinema was packed with quite some interesting events on May 6, 2025. Here are a few of the biggest topics from South cinema that turned our heads more than anything else.

Top South news of May 6, 2025

1. Thalapathy Vijay’s security personnel pull a gun out on a fan

Thalapathy Vijay was recently seen wrapping up a schedule of Jana Nayagan in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu. As the actor made his way to Madurai airport, a huge crowd gathered around him, causing quite the commotion.

In the situation, an elderly man was seen rushing towards the actor with Vijay’s bodyguard reacting and pulling out his gun. While the superstar didn’t see what had happened as he had already walked into the terminal, the video made quite a splash among netizens.

See the video:

Talking about Thalapathy Vijay, it was also reported recently that his alleged last film, Jana Nayagan, would have his character named Thalapathy Vettri Kondan (TVK), paying an ode to his political career.

2. Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi announce pregnancy

Telugu cinema industry’s beloved celebrity couple Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi are all set to embrace parenthood. Nearly two years after marriage, Varun shared a symbolic image with the caption, “Life’s most beautiful role yet - Coming soon.”

As the couple spread the happy news, celebrities including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Upasana Konidela, and many more expressed gratitude.

See post here:

3. Rajinikanth reviews Suriya starrer Retro

Suriya starrer Retro had hit the big screens on May 1, 2025. Following the movie’s release, superstar Rajinikanth reviewed it and expressed some love for the romantic actioner.

Sharing his excitement on social media, Karthik Subbaraj penned the superstar's exact words, “What an effort by whole team.... Suriya performance Super.... Last 40 minutes of the film Superb... Laughter touch is Fantastic....God bless.”

See the post:

Moreover, Rajinikanth had also made the headlines on May 9, after the makers of Coolie dropped a special promo, 100 days before film’s release.

