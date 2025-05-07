Jailer 2 Director Nelson drops in at Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam sets for Rajinikanth starrer’s discussion, REPORT

Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is currently undergoing shoot with a schedule wrapped up in Kerala. Now, the film’s director, Nelson Dilipkumar, has visited Mohanlal at the sets of Hridayapoorvam.

As per ongoing reports, including one by cinephile Amutha Bharathi, the speculations about the director’s visit have been noted. However, an official confirmation about the same hasn’t been made yet.

Advertisement

For those unaware, in the first installment of Rajinikanth starrer Jailer, Mohanlal had played a cameo appearance. The Malayali superstar had played the character of Mathew, an underworld kingpin from Mumbai who helps out Muthuvel Pandian in a time of need.

The 2023 blockbuster venture with Rajinikanth starrer also had cameo appearances by Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff. Talking about the movie, Jailer focused on the story of a retired jail warden who exacts revenge on the people who vanquished his son.

With the sequel flick expected to be more intense and action-packed, it has been reported that Nandamuri Balakrishna will also be playing a cameo role. Moreover, the Rajinikanth starrer is also expected to have Fahadh Faasil and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth is next set to hit the big screens with Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie. The film, slated to release on August 14, 2025, is touted as an action entertainer with the superstar in a negative-shade role.

Advertisement

Apart from him, Coolie will have an ensemble cast of actors like Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra Rao, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and more. Additionally, Aamir Khan is expected to play a cameo appearance.

Coming to Mohanlal’s work front, the actor was last seen in the lead role for director Tharun Moorthy’s Thudarum. The family crime drama flick featured the story of a simple man who is confronted with a dire situation after a fateful event. The film, which had Shobana, Prakash Varma, Binu Pappu, and more as the core cast, is currently running successfully in theaters.

Moving ahead, Mohanlal is filming for a feel-good drama flick titled Hridayapoorvam. The movie, directed by veteran Sathyan Anthikad, has Malavika Mohanan as the co-lead.

ALSO READ: Trisha Krishnan makes special photo dump celebrating her birthday, actress writes ‘Couldn’t ask for more’