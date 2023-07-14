Thalapathy Vijay's wife Sangeetha tries to dodge paparazzi at Sivakarthikeyan's Maaveeran screening; VIDEO

Thalapathy Vijay and his family maintain a very low-key personal life. The actor's wife Sangeetha stays away from the limelight and media glare. But today happened to be a rare moment as she was clicked attending the screening of Sivakarthikeyan's film Maaveeran in Chennai. The star wife stepped out to watch the film and a few fans clicked her at the cinema hall.

Thalapathy Vijay's wife Sangeetha made a rare appearance as she attended the screening of Maaveeran. The film stars Sivakarthikeyan and director Shankar's daughter Aditi Shankar. A video of Sangeetha getting down from the car at the theatre has surfaced on social media. She covered her face with a mask. As Sangeetha noticed that the cameras were clicking her, she put her head down and walked away.

She walked inside the theatre for the screening with Aditi Shankar, who also arrived at the same time.

Thalapathy Vijay's wife Sangeetha attends Sivakarthikeyan's Maaveeran screening in Chennai

When Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha's divorce rumors took internet by storm

In January, reports of Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha heading for divorce took the internet by storm. It was said that all is not well between one of the most loved Kollywood couples after 23 years of marital bliss. The separation rumors went viral due to Vijay's wife Sangeetha's absence at Varisu's music launch and Atlee's wife Priya's baby shower. However, Pinkvilla has learned that Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha are together and the reports are nothing but mere rumors.

Professional front

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is highly anticipated and features a star-studded cast like Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand, Gautham Menon, Mysskin, and others in key roles. The film is scheduled to release on Onam.

The actor is currently busy with political work. He is reportedly planning to enter politics and will end his filmy career soon. He recently also met the members of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam. It is reported that Vijay would not continue his acting career after his political entry.

