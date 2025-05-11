Jana Nayagan leaked PIC: Thalapathy Vijay's police uniform look from sets reminds of Theri, fans say 'Vijay Kumar is back'

Jana Nayagan is one of the most highly anticipated films. It marks Thalapathy Vijay's final project before he fully commits to politics. While the makers have remained tight-lipped about the film, a still of the actor from the sets has unfortunately leaked online. Yes, you read that right!

In the viral photo, Vijay is seen in a police uniform, reminiscent of his Theri look. Sharing the image, a fan wrote, "Jana Nayagan shooting spot. Vijay Kumar is back."

Take a look at the photo below:

Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Jana Nayagan is set to hit the big screens on January 9, 2026. The film marks his 69th project and is widely speculated to be his last before stepping into politics full-time. As anticipation builds, reports now suggest that the movie has landed a massive OTT deal.

According to OTTPlay, Jana Nayagan has sold its post-theatrical streaming rights to Amazon Prime Video. The reported amount? A staggering Rs 121 crore. This deal comes despite a general slowdown in India’s streaming market.

The film’s Hindi version will follow a slightly different release plan. According to reports, it will begin streaming only after completing an eight-week theater run. The Hindi-dubbed version will also be widely released in Hindi-speaking regions. Both single-screen cinemas and multiplexes are expected to showcase the film, giving Vijay a grand send-off.

While the streaming platform is yet to issue an official confirmation, the numbers speak volumes. The deal reportedly hinges on Vijay’s massive reach and loyal fan base across regions.

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is a political action drama. It is rumored to have an army backdrop, aligning with the tone seen in Vijay’s recent films. Pooja Hegde plays the female lead. Bobby Deol will appear as the main antagonist. The cast also includes Mamitha Baiju, and Narain in pivotal roles.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music. This marks his fifth collaboration with Vijay after delivering several hit albums in the past.

