Thalapathy Vijay and his wife Sangeetha heading for divorce? Here's the truth

Thalapathy Vijay and his wife Sangeetha are one of the most sought-after couples in the South. Their love story is nothing less than a fairytale and it's our favourite. Although they maintain a very low-key personal life, rumours about Vijay and Sangeetha's marital life have currently caught the top trends on the internet. A few reports are buzzing that the couple is heading for divorce. Ever since morning, reports of Thalapathy Vijay and his wife Sangeetha heading for divorce have set the internet on fire. The rumours began after Vijay's Wikipedia page stated that he and his wife are getting divorced with mutual consent. However, this rumour is baseless as the Wikipedia page states nothing as such.

Here's the truth about Vijay and Sangeetha's divorce As rumours have spread like wildlife, here's the truth Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt. A close source informed us, "the rumours of Vijay and Sangeetha's divorce are baseless. We have no idea how it started." Sangeetha not attending the Varisu audio launch and the baby shower of Atlee and Priya have added fuel to the rumours. However, it is reported the star's wife is holidaying with her kids in the US and that's the reason she couldn't attend any events. It is expected that Vijay will also join his family soon. However, nothing is officially confirmed.



Vijay and Sangeetha's love story Vijay met the love of his life and then-future wife Sangeetha post the release of the film Poove Unakkaga. In 1996, during one of the shooting schedules in Chennai, the actor was introduced to his die-hard fan Sangeetha Sornalingam. She had come all the way from the UK to meet Vijay and praised him for his performance in Poove Unakkaga. The Bigil star was super impressed as she took all the effort to see him. In fact, he also asked her to visit his house the next day for a quick chat and meet his family too. Soon, they started liking each other and their parents agreed too. The couple tied the knot on August 25, 1999. They got married in both, Hindu and Christian traditions. Vijay and Sangeetha welcomed their first child, Jason Sanjaya year after their marriage and in September 2005, they were blessed with a daughter Divya Saasha. They have been together for 22 years now and are setting major couple goals like no one.