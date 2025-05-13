Sensational Love Affairs of Kollywood

Kollywood, a.k.a. the Tamil film industry, has witnessed some whirlwind romances both on-screen and in real life as well. Yes, we’re talking about the stormy affairs between actors that brewed behind the camera and ended up becoming one of the most buzzed-about and sensationalized gossip among fans.

In this article, we will look back at some of these sensational love affairs in Kollywood.

Kamal Haasan and Simran Bagga

Pammal K. Sambandam co-stars Kamal Haasan and Simran Bagga grabbed headlines with their love affair back in the day. Things intensified since the actor was already married to Sarika at that time and Simran was 22 years younger than him.

The duo fell in love during the sets of this film and their relationship grabbed all the spotlight. But it faded out soon after the movie ended.

Rajinikanth-Amala Akkineni

It was in the 1980s when Rajinikanth and Amala were one of the hit on-screen pairs of Kollywood. As one could have expected, their on-camera romance soon seeped into their real life as well. Rumors back in the day claimed that Thalaivar was even ready to end his marriage with Latha for Amala.

However, his wedded wife sought help from K. Balachander, who was one of Rajinikanth’s oldest mentors. The latter understood his counsel and pulled back from the relationship with Amala soon after.

Ajith Kumar-Heera Rajagopal

Ajith Kumar and actress Heera Rajagopal’s love affair goes back to the mid-1990s, which became one of the most publicized relationships. They bonded on the sets of Kadhal Kottai and it only grew stronger.

However, the couple who once wrote secret letters to one another faced a big hurdle when Heera’s mother objected to their relationship. They gradually grew apart and by 1998, they called it quits.

Nayanthara-Prabhudeva

Talking about stormy love affairs, one is instantly reminded of Nayanthara and Prabhudeva. It was in 2009 when the first whispers of their affair began, but the couple kept it under wraps until 2010. Prabhudeva had admitted to dating the actress and even revealed plans for marriage.

However, the choreographer’s wife, Latha, refused to give him a divorce. Instead, she publicly accused Nayanthara of stealing her husband and filed a case against her. In fact people also mocked and insulted the actress for the same and her effigies were burnt in public. The couple broke up soon after.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Siddharth

Love blossomed between Samantha and Siddharth on the sets of the film Jabardasth in 2013. It was reported that while the actress wished to settle down with the actor, the same was not the case with him.

Later on, the Test actor’s closeness to co-star Deepa Sannidhi became one of the key reasons for cracks to appear between them. By 2015, the two broke up.

Trisha Krishnan and Thalapathy Vijay

One of the more recent love affairs in Kollywood happens to be between Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan. The two who have been co-stars for more than 15 years are said to have been in a relationship.

Incidentally, it seems the duo wish to keep things under wraps and have never really broken their silence on it. Moreover, fans have been curious about them since Vijay is still legally married to his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam.

