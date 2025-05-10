Throwback: When MAD actor Sangeeth Shobhan recalled seeing Mahesh Babu after years on Maharshi sets, ‘What a presence he has…’

MAD actor Sangeeth Shobhan, in an early interview, recalled his reaction to meeting Mahesh Babu after several years on the sets of Maharshi. In a podcast interview with Permit Room, the actor spoke about his days working as an assistant director on the movie.

In his conversation, the actor said, “In Mahesh Babu gaaru’s movie, I worked as the last assistant director. It was Vamsi Paidipally gaaru’s film, and he had worked on Varsham as an AD back in the day. So, using that connection, especially since I had to complete an internship, my mummy called him, and I joined the shoot just for a month.”

“The shoot was in Dehradun at that time. After so many years…I saw Mahesh gaaru in person. Obviously, we couldn’t talk to him because of how busy the work was, but just being around him…the presence he had was amazing. I was like, ‘Damn, he’s so handsome,’” the actor added.

Sangeeth also recalled seeing Mahesh Babu after many years, following the superstar’s earlier collaboration with Sangeeth’s father in Bobby. For those unaware, Sangeeth Shobhan is the younger son of the late director Sobhan, who made films like Prabhas’ Varsham and Chanti starring Ravi Teja back in the day.

Interestingly, Sangeeth’s elder brother, Santosh Sobhan, is also a popular actor who has worked in several movies over the years. He was last seen in 2023’s Prem Kumar, a romantic comedy directed by Abhishek Maharshi.

Coming to Mahesh Babu’s work front, the superstar is currently working on a movie tentatively titled SSMB29. The upcoming film, directed by SS Rajamouli, marks the first collaboration between the director and the actor.

The film is touted to be a jungle adventure, promising a never-before-seen experience for the audience. We at Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be playing the female lead in the movie.

The much-awaited film will mark the actress’ return to Indian cinema after a short hiatus. With Priyanka playing a pivotal role, the film will also feature Prithviraj Sukumaran in a supporting role.

