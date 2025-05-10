South Newswrap, May 10: Ram Charan mobbed by fans in London, Kenishaa Fransis shares cryptic post after Aarti Ravi’s statement, and more
Here’s a quick roundup of all the hottest headlines from South cinema. Check it out!
Top 4 South news stories of April 25, 2025:
1. Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans in London ahead of unveiling his wax statue
Ram Charan is currently in London with his father, Chiranjeevi. The Game Changer star is set to unveil his wax statue at Madame Tussauds, which will also feature his beloved pet, Rhyme.
Recently, the actor was mobbed by a large crowd of fans outside his vehicle in London. To greet them, he had to pull himself out through the sunroof of his car, acknowledging their overwhelming support.
2. Vijay Deverakonda teases fans with exciting lineup of films ahead
Vijay Deverakonda recently celebrated his 36th birthday and marked the occasion with an exciting post on X. In the post, the actor teased fans with three upcoming films: Kingdom, VD14, and SVC59.
The post quickly went viral, with Vijay simply captioning it as "Next" followed by a heart emoticon. Fans were thrilled and expressed their excitement, calling it one of the best comebacks in the making for the actor.
3. Pradeep Ranganathan announces next Tamil project after huge success of Dragon
Pradeep Ranganathan gained widespread recognition with the immense success of his coming-of-age romantic drama Dragon. His performance garnered significant appreciation and raised expectations for his future projects.
Now, the actor has announced the title of his upcoming Tamil film, Dude, which is directed by Keerthiswaran. The film is set to be released during Diwali 2025.
4.Kenishaa Francis drops cryptic post after Aarti Ravi’s statement against Ravi Mohan
Singer Kenishaa Francis has been making headlines due to rumors surrounding her relationship with Ravi Mohan. The two were recently spotted together at an event, fueling speculation. Meanwhile, Ravi's wife, Aarti, publicly criticized him for being an absent father to their children.
In response to the controversy, Kenishaa shared a cryptic post, stating that a masculine man is always drawn to a calm woman, not a chaotic one.
