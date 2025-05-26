Thudarum Kerala Box Office 1 Month: Mohanlal starrer family entertainer grosses Rs 116 crore in 31 days
Mohanlal starrer Thudarum grossed over Rs 116 crore in 31 days at the Kerala box office. The movie is expected to earn over Rs 125 crore by the end of its theatrical run.
Thudarum, starring Mohanlal and Shobhana, not only won over the audience but also at the box office. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the family entertainer kicked off with Rs 5 crore and went on to emerge as the first ever Malayalam movie to score over the Rs 100 crore mark in Kerala. The movie has now completed its one month at the box office.
Bankrolled by Rejaputhra Visual Media, Thudarum added around Rs 2.40 crore in its 5th weekend, with Rs 1.10 crore coming on Day 31 (5th Sunday). The all-time blockbuster movie witnessed a never-before-seen trend at the box office. The Mohanlal starrer is now standing at Rs 116 crore after one month of its run in its home turf. The worldwide gross collection of Thudarum is around Rs 225 crore, only behind Manjummel Boys (Rs 242 crore) and L2 Empuraan (Rs 265 crore).
The much-loved movie is expected to wind its theatrical run somewhere around Rs 125 crore in Kerala, while its global cume could be around Rs 235 crore to Rs 240 crore. It will be interesting to see how it fares in the coming days.
Day-wise box office collections of Thudarum are as follows:
|Day
|Gross Kerala collection
|1
|Rs 5.10 crore
|2
|Rs 7.00 crore
|3
|Rs 8.20 crore
|4
|Rs 6.85 crore
|5
|Rs 6.50 crore
|6
|Rs 6.30 crore
|7
|Rs 7.05 crore
|8
|Rs 5.65 crore
|9
|Rs 6.35 crore
|10
|Rs 7.50 crore
|11
|Rs 5.30 crore
|12
|Rs 4.50 crore
|13
|Rs 4 crore
|14
|Rs 3.35 crore
|15
|Rs 3 crore
|16
|Rs 3.80 crore
|17
|Rs 4.80 crore
|18
|Rs 2.70 crore
|19
|Rs 2.30 crore
|20
|Rs 1.90 crore
|21
|Rs 1.35 crore
|22
|Rs 1.50 crore
|23
|Rs 1.80 crore
|24
|Rs 2.00 crore
|25
|Rs 1.25 crore
|26
|Rs 1.20 crore
|27
|Rs 1.30 crore
|28
|Rs 1.20 crore
|29
|Rs 0.60 crore
|30
|Rs 0.70 crore
|31
|Rs 1.10 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 116.15 crore (est.)
Thudarum is in cinemas now
Thudarum is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
