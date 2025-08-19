RRR’s Naatu Naatu singer Rahul Sipligunj gets engaged to Harinya Reddy in a private ceremony, see PICS

Rahul Sipligunj, the singer of RRR’s Naatu Naatu and Bigg Boss Telugu 3 winner, is all set to tie the knot. The artist announced his engagement with Harinya Reddy through his social media handle.

Rahul Sipligunj got engaged to Harinya Reddy on August 17, 2025. The couple got betrothed in a private ceremony attended only by family and close friends.

Sharing the life update, Rahul penned, “Forever. Our new beginning.”

See the pictures here:

Ahead of the official pictures being released, various leaked images surfaced online from the ceremony. Rahul appeared in a lavender-colored sherwani, which made him look regal. Harini was seen next to him in an orange lehenga that was striking for its lively appearance.

As Sipligunj unveiled his special moments, various fans congratulated him as he began a new chapter in his life.

Who is Rahul Sipligunj?

Rahul Sipligunj was born in Hyderabad on August 22, 1989. He started his musical career in 2009 and quickly became a well-known artist owing to his indie Telugu music videos.

With his magnificent voice, Rahul became part of various Telugu films as a playback singer. However, it was Naatu Naatu, performed alongside Kaala Bhairava, that gave him the global recognition, especially after the song won the Academy Award. The Telangana government even honored him with Rs 1 crore in recognition of this accomplishment, praising his contribution to the state's international reputation.

Apart from RRR, the singer also crooned for various films, including Naga Chaitanya’s Josh, Jr NTR starrer Dhammu, Racha, Rangasthalam with Ram Charan, and Pawan Kalyan’s Cameraman Gangatho Rambabu.

In addition to singing, he also ventured into television, winning Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3. Following his appearance on the reality show, he served as a co-judge in Super Singer 3 (Telugu).

Interestingly, Rahul had even made his debut as an actor in Telugu cinema with the drama flick Rangamarthanda (2023), directed by Krishna Vamsi.

