Top 7 Hindi dubbed South Indian horror movies to watch on Netflix, Hotstar and other OTT platforms: Boomika, Ezra to Bhaagamathie

Are you a fan of horror movies? If yes, then you have landed at the right place at the right time. Today, we will bring to you some of the most unforgettable horror stories which will give you that spine-chilling experience. So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead and bookmark your favorite Hindi dubbed South Indian horror movies right away.

Top 7 Hindi dubbed South Indian horror movies to watch on OTT

1. Boomika

IMDb ratings - 5/10

Where to watch - Netflix

Directed by R. Rathindran Prasad, Boomika is a horror drama film starring Aishwarya Rajesh. The film narrates the story of a young couple who decide to turn an abandoned school into a residential complex. Their architect friend and some others also join them during their trip to this secluded property. However, the group begins to experience some paranormal activities as a spirit tries to communicate with them. You can watch the dubbed version of this movie on Netflix.

2. Massu Engira Masilamani

IMDb ratings - 5.9/10

Where to watch - ZEE5

If you are a fan of action horror films, then do watch Massu Engira Masilamani starring Suriya and Nayanthara. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the movie released in theaters back in 2015. In the film, Suriya plays the role of Masss who is a small-time con artist. After a car accident, he gains the ability to interact with ghosts. During one such spooky encounter, he meets with a ghost who seeks revenge for his family. This is surely one of the best Tamil horror movies of all time.

3. Bhaagamathie

IMDb ratings - 6.9/10

Where to watch - ZEE5

Bhaagamathie is also an action horror film starring Anushka Shetty and Jayaram as the main leads. The movie follows the life of an IAS officer who is imprisoned for her fiancé's murder. However, she gets transferred to a haunted house for interrogation. There, she begins to experience some paranormal activities and gets possessed by the spirit of Queen Bhaagamathie. This film is surely one of the best Hindi dubbed South Indian horror movies.

4. Guardian

IMDb ratings - 4.1/10

Where to watch - JioCinema

If you are a fan of scary movies, then do not miss watching the Hindi dubbed version of Guardian starring Hansika Motwani. The film revolves around the life of a woman who moves into a new home with her husband. However, her life turns upside down when she is haunted by the spirit of a former resident of the house. As she begins to learn about the tragic past of the ghost, she understands the reason behind the series of deaths in the house.

5. Maya

IMDb ratings - 7.5/10

Where to watch - ZEE5

Maya is a typical horror movie starring Nayanthara as the main lead. The film narrates the story of a single mother who struggles to make ends meet while working in the advertising industry. However, she moves into a new home where a spirit named Maya haunts her. As the movie progresses, the protagonist understands that the strange occurrences are linked to a film project. The best part about this movie is its climax scene as it leaves the viewers in shock.

6. Ezra

IMDb ratings - 6.6/10

Where to watch - Disney+ Hotstar

Do you like Malayalam family horror thriller movies? If yes, then do watch Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Ezra. The film is about a newly married couple named Ranjan and Priya who move to Cochin. One day, Priya brings home an antique Jewish box that contains the spirit of Ezra. After she opens it, the ghost possesses her while she is pregnant. As the story progresses, Ranjan learns that Ezra was a boy whose love story ended in tragedy and his father had no option but to trap his soul in a Dybbuk box.

7. Game Over

IMDb ratings - 6.9/10

Where to watch - Netflix

If you like twisted horror thrillers, then watch Taapsee Pannu starrer Game Over. The movie follows the life of a game designer named Swapna. After an accident, she is bound to a wheelchair and needs constant support from her caretaker to do her daily chores. Her life takes a tragic turn when multiple killers enter her house which forces her to play a game of survival. The film ends with an epic showdown between Swapna and the main serial killer.

Which one of these Hindi dubbed South Indian horror movies are you going to watch online? Let us know in the comments.

