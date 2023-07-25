Tuesday Trivia: Do you know that Jr NTR's wife Lakshmi Pranathi wore Rs 1 crore saree for their wedding?

Jr NTR is one of the biggest superstars in Tollywood. Coming from the most influential and richest family, Nandamuri, the actor had an arranged marriage with Lakshmi Pranathi in 2011. He had the most lavish wedding that left Telugu states talking about even after years. And another interesting fact is the actor's wife wore a saree in crores for the special day.

Jr NTR got married to Lakshmi Pranathi in an arranged marriage set up on May 5, 2011. His wedding was no less than a carnival as the total budget was reportedly Rs 100 crores. And the actor's wife reportedly wore a saree worth Rs. 1 crore. Yes, you read it right. The star wife wore a golden traditional Telugu wedding-style saree for the special day.

Lakshmi Pranathi looked stunning in a traditional Kanjeevaram saree, which was woven with pure gold and silver. She paired it with a gold and diamond necklace and matching bangles. She also wore a pair of diamond studs to finish her look. Jr NTR complemented her with a traditional white kurta and dhoti.

That's not it, the wedding mandap of Jr NTR's wedding is reportedly worth Rs. 18 crores. It's the most historic wedding as 3000 celebrity guests and 12,000 fans attended it.

About Jr NTR and Pranathi's marraige

Pranathi hails from a wealthy family and her father Narne Srinivasa Rao is a top businessman in Telugu states. Her mother is the niece of TDP party chief Nara Chandra Babu Naidu and she is said to have mediated their marriage.

Pranathi was only 18 years old when she married NTR in 2011, recently the couple celebrated 10 years of marital bliss. The couple welcomed their first son, Abhay Ram in 2014. The couple was blessed with a second baby boy in 2019. Their marriage is proof that age doesn’t matter when you love someone truly.

Professional front

Jr NTR is currently busy shooting for his next, Devara with Koratala Siva. The film marks the reunion of the actor and director duo after their blockbuster film Janatha Garage. Janhvi Kapoor is the female lead and Saif Ali Khan is playing the role of the antagonist. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer.

