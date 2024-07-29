VIDEO: Dhanush pays visit to Annamalaiyar Temple after Raayan release; offers prayers with his sons

Dhanush is enjoying the success of his latest film, Raayan, which released on July 26 to widespread acclaim from both audiences and critics. The actor, who recently turned 41, celebrated his birthday shortly after the film's release on July 28. In the wake of these joyous events, Dhanush made a visit to the Annamalaiyar Temple in Tiruvannamalai to offer his prayers.

Dhanush offers prayers following Raayan's release

A devout follower of Lord Shiva, Dhanush visited the Annamalaiyar Temple in Tiruvannamalai for the Aadi Krithigai festival, an auspicious event in Tamil Nadu. Arriving early in the morning with his sons, Yatra and Linga, Dhanush participated in the puja at the temple.

The priests at the temple premise even honored him with a special entry, and he wore a rudraksha mala while offering prayers. Videos and photos of Dhanush and his sons at the temple have since gone viral on social media.

For the unversed, the Annamalaiyar Temple, situated at the foot of the Annamalai hills in Thiruvannamalai, is a Hindu shrine devoted to the deity Shiva.

Dhanush meets with his fans on his birthday

To celebrate Dhanush's birthday, a large crowd of his fans assembled outside his home to greet and congratulate him for the release of Raayan. The actor soon emerged to interact with the enthusiastic fans who had gathered outside his home in broad daylight. Numerous videos capturing the actor's heartfelt moments with his admirers have quickly spread across social media.

All you need to know about Raayan

In Raayan, Dhanush takes on an intense role. The film, a gripping revenge drama, follows Raayan’s quest for vengeance against those responsible for his family's murder, leading him deep into the criminal underworld.

The movie boasts an impressive cast, including Prakash Raj, Selvaraghavan, SJ Suryah Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and others.

Looking ahead, Dhanush is also set to appear in the upcoming film Kubera. The movie is directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film will also feature Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna in prominent roles.

