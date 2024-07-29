Tamil film Raayan had a blockbuster weekend at the Indian box office, raking in Rs. 51.50 crore in its first weekend. The film had an excellent opening on Friday and then held very well on Saturday, eventually seeing a big growth on Sunday. Normally, a big opener from South India will see a drop on day two and then try to reach first-day numbers on Sunday. Here the film saw higher collections on each day which is a blockbuster trend.

Internationally, the film grossed USD 2.50 million (Rs. 21 crore) for a worldwide weekend of Rs. 72.50 crore.

The box office collections of Raayan at the Indian box office are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 16.50 Cr. Saturday Rs. 16.50 Cr. Sunday Rs. 18.50 Cr. Total Rs. 51.50 Cr.

In Tamil Nadu, the Dhanush starrer grossed Rs. 35 crore in the first weekend with a big Rs. 13 crore Sunday, almost 20 per cent higher than the first day. This is the biggest weekend in the state for a Tamil film not featuring Tier 1 stars (Vijay, Rajinikanth, Ajith) or franchise IPs like Ponniyin Selvam and LCU.

There have been a couple of films in this category which opened to Rs. 10 crore or more on the first day, often boosted by some holiday but most of them struggled to sustain at that level, finishing with a weekend below Rs. 30 crore. The biggest film in this segment is Don, which grossed Rs. 80 crore in Tamil Nadu, opening with a Rs. 28 crore weekend. Raayan is tracking 25 per cent ahead of it, if it maintains that, it could hit the Rs. 100 crore mark. It's probably a bit too early to talk about that as it will require sustained strong performance over the next two to three weeks but it's great to think there is a possibility.

Raayan also did well outside Tamil Nadu, with Rs. 5 crore plus weekend in Karnataka. The Telugu dubbed version of the film trended well to Rs. 6.50 crore.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Raayan is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 35.00 Cr. AP/TS Rs. 6.75 Cr. Karnataka Rs. 5.25 Cr. Kerala Rs. 3.10 Cr. Rest of India Rs. 1.40 Cr. India Rs. 51.50 Cr.

