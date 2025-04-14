Was Anupama Parameswaran dating THIS Indian cricketer before her rumored romance with Dhruv Vikram?

In today’s throwback, let’s revisit the time when Anupama Parameswaran was rumored to be dating Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. The buzz began in 2019 when the two started following each other on social media and even exchanged comments on each other’s posts. Although reports later claimed that Jasprit had unfollowed her, the rumors only intensified.

At the time, Anupama broke her silence and clarified the speculation. She stated that she had never dated the cricketer and that they were simply good friends.

In 2021, fresh rumors about Anupama’s alleged wedding with Jasprit also began circulating online. In an interview with Manorama Online, her mother, Sunitha, firmly denied the claims. She explained that the speculation likely stemmed from their social media interactions. Sunitha also added that the family doesn’t take such gossip seriously, as Anupama has been linked with others before. They prefer to laugh off such baseless rumours.

For the unversed, Jasprit Bumrah was also linked to Raashii Khanna. However, she quickly responded to the rumors and said, as quoted by India Today, "I don't even know who he is. I just know that he is a cricketer and that's about it. There is nothing more. It is sad to see such link-up rumours circulating on social media about a woman without any proper information."

Coming back to Anupama, she is currently in news for reportedly dating Chiyaan Vikram's son Dhruv. The buzz intensified after netizens found a shared playlist on a music app titled Blue Moon, filled with love songs. What caught more attention was the playlist’s display picture, which reportedly shows Dhruv and Anupama kissing.

A Reddit post highlighting this has gone viral. However, neither actor has addressed the rumours yet. Meanwhile, the duo will be seen together in Bison, a Tamil sports drama directed by Mari Selvaraj. Once the movie will complete its theatrical run, it will start streaming on Netflix.

