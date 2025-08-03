Was Rajinikanth in love with Sridevi? Here's when Coolie actor wanted to propose Sridevi at her housewarming party

Megastar Rajinikanth, who is fondly known as Thalaiva, is one of the most celebrated actors in Indian cinema. He has worked primarily in Tamil cinema along with Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam languages in his career spanning over five decades. Rajinikanth collaborated with several popular actresses over the years, and Sridevi was amongst them.

Do you know Rajinikanth fell in love with Sridevi? Here’s a quick throwback from the days when he once wanted to propose to her.

When Rajinikanth visited Sridevi’s housewarming party to propose marriage

It is believed that Rajinikanth was head-over-heels in love with Sridevi. Reportedly, the veteran actor once visited her residence during a housewarming party and wanted to propose marriage to the late actress.

In an old interview as reported by ETimes, filmmaker K. Balachandar once opened up about how Rajinikanth was quite serious about his feelings towards her. Recalling the incident, the director shared that when the Moondru Mudichu actor arrived at his co-star’s house during the griha-pravesh ceremony, the power supply went off, leaving the residence in darkness.

Rajinikanth felt that it was a bad omen and chose not to talk about it. The veteran left the house without going forward with the proposal.

Despite his strong feelings for Sridevi, Rajinikanth chose to maintain a healthy bond with the Chandni actress.

All about Rajinikanth and Sridevi’s movies

Rajinikanth and Sridevi worked together in several movies in the Indian cinema in four languages: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. Rajinikanth first collaborated with Sridevi in K Balanchandar’s 1976 directorial, Moondru Mudichu. At 13, Sridevi played the role of his on-screen mother.

They also acted in films like 16 Vayathinile, Johnny, Bhagwaan Dada, Adutha Varisu, and Ranuva Veeran, to name a few. Naan Adimai Illai, a 1986 movie, was Sridevi’s last film with Rajinikanth in the Tamil language. He was a part of Sridevi’s 1989 Hindi film, Chaalbaaz.

Rajinikanth gears up for Coolie

Rajinikanth will now be seen in the upcoming film, Coolie. The Tamil action thriller is all set to hit the screens on August 14, 2025, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend. It will clash with War 2 at the Hindi box office.

Sridevi’s final film in the leading role was Maa, which was released in 2017. A year later, the late actress made her posthumous cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s 2018 film, Zero.

