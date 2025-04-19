AR Rahman reflects on impending chaos in music due to AI: ‘Some songs are so filthy…’

AR Rahman recently made headlines after sharing his thoughts on the use of AI in music. In an interview with Mashable India, the musician addressed the impending chaos in the industry due to artificial intelligence.

He said, “I don’t know who’s going to take responsibility. Some of the songs are so filthy, yet they’re released using the voices of popular singers. This needs to be controlled, or else there will be chaos.”

In the same interview, AR Rahman spoke in detail about how he is integrating AI-generated music with Indian cinema, much like the use of advanced visuals. Sharing his thoughts on exploring such technology, he said, “I have been toying with Unreal Engine, and I am setting up a virtual band with metahumans. It’s a very diverse band, and they are all from the virtual world.”

Rahman also recently took the internet by storm with the release of the first single from Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan. The track, titled Jinguchaa, penned by Haasan himself, is a lively wedding banger featuring Silambarasan TR and Sanya Malhotra dancing to its vibrant beats.

See the song here:

Thug Life is an upcoming gangster flick set to release on June 5, 2025. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film marks his second collaboration with Kamal Haasan after Nayakan, with both co-writing the script.

In addition to Haasan, Silambarasan TR (STR), and Sanya Malhotra, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Abhirami, Nassar, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, and more in key roles.

As for AR Rahman, the musician recently captivated audiences with his work on the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava. With Thug Life on the horizon, Rahman is also working on projects like Tere Ishk Mein, Ram Charan’s Peddi, Genie, and several others.

