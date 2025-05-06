Watch: Ram Charan jets off to London to unveil Madame Tussauds wax statue; Upasana and daughter Klin Kaara to join?

Ram Charan becomes the latest South Indian star to be honored with a wax statue at the iconic Madame Tussauds in London. The RRR actor was recently spotted at Hyderabad airport as he jetted off for the special occasion.

In the video, Ram can be seen sporting a heavily bearded look as he enters the airport, surrounded by tight security. Reports suggest that his wife, Upasana Kamineni, and daughter, Klin Kaara, may also be joining him for the event.

Check out the video here:

For those unaware, Ram Charan’s wax statue will have a unique twist—it will also feature his pet dog, Rhyme. This marks only the second time a celebrity’s pet has been included in a wax figure, the first being Queen Elizabeth II with her Corgi.

The unveiling is scheduled to take place on May 9, 2025, at 6:15 PM local time in London. After the event, Ram's statue will be permanently housed at Madame Tussauds Singapore.

In 2024, the official announcement was made that Ram Charan, known for his role in Peddi, would be honored with a wax statue. A promotional video showcasing adorable moments between Ram and his pet dog, Rhyme, went viral at the time.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The Telugu sports drama will feature the actor showcasing his skills in both cricket and wrestling on-screen.

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor stars as the leading lady in Peddi. The first few glimpses from the movie have already been released, with the film scheduled to hit theaters on March 26, 2027.

Additionally, rumors of a potential collaboration between Ram Charan and Rangasthalam director Sukumar have been circulating, but neither the actor nor the filmmaker has confirmed any details yet.

