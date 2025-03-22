Watch: Rashmika Mandanna proves comfy sweatshirts are best for hustle as she gets spotted at the airport

Rashmika Mandanna continues to win hearts across the nation with her successive performances. With recent blockbuster hits, she has cemented her place as a pan-Indian star. And now, her latest appearance has once again turned heads.

The Pushpa 2 star was recently spotted at the airport, effortlessly grabbing attention with her elegant yet comfortable look. She opted for a cozy white sweatshirt paired with black trousers, exuding casual chic vibes.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated film Sikander, starring Salman Khan in the lead. The actress will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar, already winning hearts with her transformation.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film is set to hit theaters on March 30, coinciding with Eid. The star-studded cast also includes Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, and others.

Besides her films, the actress also keeps fans updated about her life. Just a few days ago, she shared a clip of herself indulging in a delectable mango dessert, delighting her followers with a sweet glimpse of her day.

Enjoying a scoop of the sweet treat, Rashmika captioned her post, “No one can stop me from doing the things I loooooooveeeee! Part - 1!”

Moving forward, Rashmika has an exciting lineup of films, including Sekhar Kammula’s Kuberaa, where she will share screen space with senior actors like Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Additionally, she has projects like The Girlfriend and Thaama in the pipeline.