What happened to Tamil actor Vishal who collapsed on stage during live event in Tamil Nadu?

Tamil actor Vishal recently caused concern among his fans after he fainted during a live event on Sunday, May 11. The incident occurred at the Miss Koovagam Transgender Beauty Contest in Villupuram, Tamil Nadu. The actor was immediately rushed to the hospital for medical attention. His team has now issued an official statement, clarifying the speculation surrounding his health.

Advertisement

On Monday, Vishal’s team released a statement to clarify the situation. They explained that the actor had fainted due to fatigue while attending the event hosted by the transgender community. According to the team, Vishal had skipped his regular meal that afternoon and only consumed juice. This likely caused a drop in his energy levels, leading to the incident.

Doctors found no major health issues and confirmed that he had simply experienced exhaustion. The team assured fans that there was no need to worry. Vishal was in good health and was advised to maintain regular eating habits going forward.

"During his appearance as Chief Guest at an event organized by the transgender community, #Vishal experienced a brief episode of fatigue and fainted. It was later confirmed that he had skipped his regular meal that afternoon, having only consumed juice, which likely led to a drop in energy levels," a part of the statement read, as per ABP News.

Advertisement

Vishal’s recent health scare comes shortly after he recovered from dengue earlier this year in January. Fans had already expressed concern during the pre-release event of Madha Gaja Raja, as he was seen trembling throughout due to high fever. However, the actor later clarified that he was doing well and there was nothing to worry about.

On the work front, he was last seen in Madha Gaja Raja, which hit theaters on January 12, 2025. Interestingly, the movie was filmed back in 2012 and was initially slated for a 2013 release. However, financial and legal troubles delayed its launch for over a decade. Its eventual release and success turned into a memorable moment in Vishal’s career.

ALSO READ: Watch: Jr NTR lashes out at fans after they mob him for photos at RRR live concert in London