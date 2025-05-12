Actor Vishal faints on stage during live event, receives emergency treatment at hospital

Tamil actor Vishal recently attended an event in Villupuram, Tamil Nadu. However, to everyone’s shock, he experienced a health scare and collapsed on stage. Fortunately, he was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital where he received emergency treatment.

As per a Times Now report, Vishal was feeling unwell on Sunday, May 11. Even so, he chose to attend the Miss Koovagam Transgender Beauty Contest to extend his support.

Vishal's manager, Hari Krishnan, revealed that the actor had been struggling with a high fever and fatigue. These issues were likely worsened by skipping meals and his hectic schedule. Currently, the Tamil actor is reported to be stable and recovering. His team has not yet released an official statement.

This incident follows Vishal’s recovery from dengue earlier in January 2025. Concerns about his health had surfaced during the pre-release event of his much-delayed film Madha Gaja Raja. Although he was unwell with a viral fever at the time, he still made an appearance at the event.

In response, Vishal reassured his fans, explaining that he had only suffered from a common fever and had fully recovered. He dismissed the rumors claiming he wouldn't be able to work for several months, clarifying that these reports were false.

On the work front, Vishal was last seen in Madha Gaja Raja, which was released on January 12, 2025, during the Pongal festival. The film defied expectations, proving that different genres could succeed at the box office. It grossed Rs 56 crore worldwide, with Rs 53.50 crore coming from Tamil Nadu and Rs 2.50 crore from international markets.

Madha Gaja Raja was originally shot in 2012 and was intended to release in 2013. However, due to financial and legal issues, the film was delayed. It finally made its debut in 2025, and its success became a notable chapter in its history.

