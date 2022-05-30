Stranger Things Season 4 Part 1: Here's how Caleb McLaughlin subtly paid a tribute to Kobe Bryant on the show

Stranger Thing Season 4 Part 1 released on May 27 and the show has been receiving rave reviews after the wait was finally over for fans who have waited for over three years. Among many other developments that we get to see in the fourth season, one was also Caleb McLaughlin's Lucas Sinclair deciding to change his image in high school from the 'freaks and geeks' gang to the cool ones while he still remains a benched player for Hawkins' basketball team.

In the episodes on the show where he is seen sporting the jersey for the game sequences, Caleb is seen wearing a jersey that has the number 8 on it and it is particularly special for the actor who has been a massive fan of Kobe Bryant and decided to pay him a subtle tribute on the show by wearing the late player's first jersey number.

This move was also noticed by several fans who appreciated the subtle nod given to Bryant by the show in the most meaningful manner. After Netflix's US account shared a photo of Kobe's old photo in jersey number 8 alongside Caleb's still from the series, the actor re-shared the same on his Instagram along with a heart emoji.

The fourth season of Stranger Things consists of seven episodes in the first volume. The second volume for Season 4 will consist of two episodes which will b released in July this year. Following Season 4, there's one more season confirmed for the Netflix show.

