'We have that connection': When Sadie Sink gushed about her 'special' bond with Millie Bobby Brown

In Stranger Things season 3, there's a memorable scene where Max takes Eleven shopping at the Starcourt Mall for the first time. It's a cute moment that highlights their growing friendship, with Max realizing that Eleven has never experienced the simple joy of shopping before. While Sadie Sink played the role of Max in the series Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown essayed the character of Eleven.

When Sadie Sink spoke about her 'special' bond with Millie Bobby Brown

The bond between the Stranger Things cast extends beyond the screen. In an interview with Access, Sadie Sink, who plays Max, shared that the teen actors in the show often leaned on each other for support, especially during challenging times. She mentioned they find solace in the fact that they share similar experiences in the entertainment industry, making their friendships particularly special.

Sadie explained that when things get hectic or overwhelming, they depend on each other. Having someone who understands exactly what they're going through becomes essential in such moments. She said, “We really depend on each other when things get really nuts. You need to talk to someone that knows exactly what you’re going through and we have each other. So that’s really special, especially having Millie [Bobby Brown]…she was the only girl at first so it was nice that we have that connection.”

Sadie Sink on Stranger Things Season 5

As for the highly anticipated final season of Stranger Things, Sadie revealed that to Access, like the fans, she too was unsure about the plot crafted by the Duffer Brothers for Season 5. She admitted that she had no idea what was planned, particularly for her character. However, Sink expressed the cast's collective excitement about bringing the series to a satisfying conclusion, aiming to deliver a fantastic finale that fans will cherish.

The impending end of the show won't be without its emotional farewells, especially for the young cast members who essentially grew up together while working on the Netflix hit. Sadie hinted that there would be tears shed as they bid adieu to the characters and the shared experiences that have been a significant part of their lives.

Meanwhile, the previous season of Stranger Things, Season 4, concluded with Eleven saving Max from being taken over by the malevolent Vecna. The closing scene left Max in a comatose state, adding an element of suspense to the show's future. However, even the actors appeared uncertain about what lies ahead in the next chapter.

As they eagerly anticipated the release of Season 5 on Netflix, fans joined them in their excitement and curiosity about the fate of Hawkins and its beloved characters.

