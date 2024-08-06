Stray Kids' Chk Chk Boom tops Billboard World Digital Song Sales in 2nd charting week joining BTS and EXO

Stray Kids recently made their much-anticipated comeback with a new album titled ATE. The record was extremely well-received by the fans and became a chart-topping success during its initial release. Moreover, the album has managed to maintain its position in the first rank of the Billboard World Digital Song Sales for multiple weeks now.

On August 5, 2024, Billboard announced that Stray Kids’ track Chk Chk Boom grabbed the top spot yet again in the World Digital Song Sales for multiple weeks. The group has managed to join the likes of K-pop legends such as BTS and EXO, who managed to achieve the feat.

Moreover, the group has also managed to remain in the Top 20 of the Global Singles chart for the second consecutive week. The track grabbed the 19th position in the Billboard Global 200 and took the 14th spot in the Billboard Global Excl. US.

Previously, the alum took 6th place on the Billboard 200 chart with their new album ATE and managed to hold the position for the second consecutive week in the top 10. Moreover, the album has also secured the top rank on the Top Album Sales chart for the second time in a row.

Formed by JYP Entertainment, Stray Kids is comprised of eight members, which include Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. The members of the group were selected from the survival show with the same name as the group, organized by the company. However, the group soared to popularity with releasing the song God’s Menu from their first studio album, Go Live.

Additionally, the group released a single titled Lose My Breath featuring Charlie Puth in 2024. It was the group's first comeback since the release of their eighth EP, ROCK-STAR, on November 10, 2024. Moreover, they are set to headline Lollapalooza in Chicago in August 2024. The group recently performed at BST Hyde Park in London and I-Days in Milan in July 2024.

