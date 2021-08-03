Stray Kids unveils a ‘cheesy’ song teaser from their newest album ‘NOEASY’

JYP Entertainment posted Stray Kids 'NOEASY' UNVEIL: TRACK "CHEESE" on Stray Kids' official Youtube and social media handles on August 2 at 8:30 pm IST. In the video, the eight members roamed around in the afternoon and sunset time, enjoying freedom, at the same time showing off their youthful looks, raising the enthusiasm for their comeback. 'UNVEIL: TRACK' is Stray Kids' signature teasing content that pre-releases some of the songs from the new album in a sensational video.

The new song 'CHEESE' is an intro track with a strong rock sound and exciting energy that guides listeners into Stray Kids' unique realm. It is an electronica genre song with a rough bass synth and a heavy kick, and it adds fun to listening through wordplay that compares it to various cheeses as well as the word 'CHEESE' which is to make the listeners chuckle.

In particular, Bang Chan, Changbin and Han one of the three members of the team's producing group 3RACHA participated in writing and composing the lyrics for Stray Kids' unique sensibility. With unique and straightforward lyrics such as "What's the matter rather than chewing, chewing, and tasting? Don't be shy, give an impression like pizza-like dough CHEESE," he delivers a pleasant invitation to the listeners, saying, "Let's have fun." This light-hearted EDM track is to show the new world of Stray Kids created in the album.

Stray Kids predicted a big success domestically as well as globally in the second half of this year. First, on August 23rd, they will release their 2nd regular album 'NOEASY', and make a comeback to the music industry after about 11 months. Winning the final victory in Mnet's 'Kingdom: Legendary War', which ended in June of this year, adds meaning to their full-fledged move. Then, on October 13th, the second Japanese single will be released. They officially debuted in Japan with the release of their first best album 'SKZ2020' on March 18 2020 has been crowned in the top 10 K-pop albums in Japan as well as the single 'TOP' released in June of the same year, ranked first on the Oricon weekly single chart in the first week of release, proving its hot popularity.

