Strong Woman Bong Soon to renew for season 3? Writer spills plans as calls for Park Hyung Sik-Park Bo Young’s return grow

Writer Baek Mi Kyung, known for her work in Mine and Melting Me Softly, seems to be already planning her next work as fans demand that she continue the ‘Strong’ series further. Her last project was a couple of years ago, so there’s been a lot of speculation about what she plans on doing next. Speaking to Asia Kyungjae in an interview, she revealed that the story is far from over. While mostly doing female-centric storylines, it remains to be seen what path she takes next and whether the star couple of the franchise, Park Hyung Sik and Park Bo Young, make an appearance once again.

Advertisement

Is Park Hyung Sik and Park Bo Young’s return a possibility? Writer plans next project

Following the release of Strong Woman Do Bong Soon in 2017, and six years later, the revival of the universe with Strong Girl Namsoon, fans have been desperate for the story to be back with another look. The writer Baek Mi Kyung revealed what these shows meant for her and how she created them, saying, “While Strong Woman Do Bong Soon aimed to create an interesting female character, Strong Girl Namsoon led me to consider the structures within which female characters are situated and the social conditions under which they struggle. I even began to consider the impact they can have on others.”

Speaking about what’s next for the series, she added, “The upcoming Strong Woman Jangchung-dong" will showcase a more evolved version of this character.” The focus will not be on a female role but will ‘explore the concepts of good and evil’. As to why she will go the Batman: The Dark Knight way? The famed screenwriter says, “In an era where the concepts and definitions of good and evil are becoming increasingly blurred, I believe we need to speak to the truth.”

Advertisement

While the writer did not share if she plans on bringing back the lead couple from the original series, Park Hyung Sik and Park Bo Young’s appearance in the second part proved their importance to the franchise, and their return can be highly expected!

ALSO READ: Park Hyung Sik addresses dating rumors with Park Bo Young 8 years after Strong Woman Do Bong Soon