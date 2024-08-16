When Park Hyung Sik confessed his love for Strong Woman Do Bong Soon co-star Park Bo Young

We all loved Park Bo Young in Strong Woman Do Bong Soon. But it wasn’t just us, her co-star in the drama, Park Hyung Sik also confessed his feelings for the charming actress. He revealed that he decided to star in the drama after knowing that Park Bo Young would be her co-star. Let’s revisit his sweet confession once again.

Back in 2017, Park Hyung Sik and Park Bo Young made us swoon with their heart-fluttering chemistry in Strong Woman Do Bong Soon. In an interview about the drama, Park Hyung Sik said what fans of wanted to hear.

“I really loved Park Bo Young, she is that loveable”, the actor confessed elaborating how the actress didn’t only personify the character of Do Bong Soon, but she was indeed her in every sense. Park Hyung Sik said he wanted to love her more but unfortunately, the drama ended, expressing his unwavering affection for the actress.

When asked about why he chose to work on Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, the actor shared his honest thoughts saying, “I learned that my co-star would be actress Park Bo Young, which is when I decided that I absolutely had to do this project. Everyone around me was very jealous.”

The pair lit of screen with their scorching chemistry in the drama and their romantic scenes looked very realistic. This was an outcome of in the actor’s own words, “the first kiss scene naturally came out so beautifully. Because I truly cared for”.

He said that he followed Ahn Min Hyuk’s (Park Hyung Sik’s character name) emotional trajecory and how he fell in love with Do Bong Soon on the first sight.

While his heart-fluttering confession about Park Bo Young stays rent-free in our heads, many behind-the-scenes titbits from the drama still make us blush.

In particular, there was the famous chocolate kiss scene, which was later revealed to have been improvised by Park Hyung Sik. If the actor’s unscripted kiss wasn’t enough, their skinship after official filming hours sure gives rise to dating rumors. While it was confirmed that they had no real-life romantic into,vemnet, the duo’s adorable friendship still won our hearts.

