The Judge From Hell teaser: Park Shin Hye unleashes demonic side to get rid of evil on Earth and bring justice

The Judge From Hell starring Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young as the leads is a much-awaited K-drama which is all set to premiere this September. The fantasy crime romance tells the story of a demon who comes to Earth disguised as a judge. The cold judge comes across a warm detective and they solve cases together. Anticipation runs high as the star cast comes together for this exciting project.

On September 13, SBS dropped the teaser for their upcoming drama The Judge From Hell. The teaser revealed the demon side of Park Shin Hye's character who is ready to serve justice. Her motive is to take care of the evil and make sure people pay for their crimes. She along with the detective, played by Kim Jae Young, come together to catch a serial killer.

The Judge From Hell will premiere on September 21. The series will include 14 episodes. New episodes will air every Friday and Saturday at 10 pm KST, which is 6:30 pm IST.

The drama tells the story of an elite judge who has a cold character, but she is actually a demon. Her real job is to send culprits who don't self-reflect to hell. She comes across as a warm and friendly detective who is smart but also carries a lot of pain. As the two meet, their lives drastically change.

Advertisement

The Judge from Hell has been directed by Park Jin Pyo, who is also known for films like Brave Citizen, Love Forecast, and Closer to Heaven. This project will mark his first K-drama project. Jo Yi Soo has written its screenplay.

In a recent interview with Vogue Hong Kong, Park Shin Hye revealed that her character in the drama is very different from what she has played before. She revealed that the character has her own charm and is something that she has never played before. The actress is known for her roles in romance comedies, so it'll be interesting to see her play the devil.

ALSO READ: Dear Hyeri 5th teaser: Shin Hye Sun’s contrasting double life crashes with Lee Jin Wook and Kang Hoon’s appearance