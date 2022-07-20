TREASURE’s Bang Yedam, Stray Kids’ Seungmin, ATEEZ’s Jongho & more: 7 Best 4th Gen K-Pop male vocalists

A prodigy from the very beginning, Bang Yedam has always managed to grab all the attention with his silky smooth voice. From ‘There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back’ cover to his beautiful voice blending with other TREASURE members, he has come a long way. The unique vocal belts to even his whispers bring a warm feeling to the hearts of listeners

Stray Kids’ Seungmin

Seungmin is an underrated vocalist whose voice has the power to hypnotize any listener because of how beautiful it was. One instance that made it stand out would be during ‘Kingdom: Legendary War’ performance which he did alongside BTOB’s Eunkwang and ATEEZ’s Jongho, singing ‘Love Poem’ by IU and the passion he added to the song was admirable!

One cannot make a list of 4th Gen K-Pop vocalists and not add Jongho! A legend in his own right, Jongho is a passionate singer who is known for his vocal belts and sliding vocals in various covers as well as in performances at various shows. The power he carries with his voice is undeniable, leaving a listener feeling all kinds of things.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Huening Kai

Voice as unique as his name, Huening Kai’s voice has the ability to make a listener feel at peace. His vocals are calm and beautiful to listen to in any song plus his style suits a ballad or even a lo-fi style song.

Another underrated vocalist, Chan has an impressive vocal range and a unique voice that one can recognise at any given point. Add to his distinctive style, Chan has the hearts of fans for his gorgeous voice!

ONF’s Hyojin

Another passionate singer, Hyojin has a sweet yet unique voice that can always give energy at any point. One can hear the distinctive style of Hyojin in songs like ‘Beautiful Beautiful’, ‘Sukhumvit Swimming’, ‘New World’, ‘We Must Love’ and more!

PENTAGON’s Hui

One cannot hear a PENTAGON song and not be mesmerized by Hui’s unique husky voice that can surprisingly belt all sorts of notes. His songwriting and composing skills aside, he is a brilliant vocalist that has others envying his beautiful voice. One can understand his skills in songs like ‘Basquiat’, ‘Daisy’ and ‘Spring Snow’.

