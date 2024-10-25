TWICE effortlessly matches energy with Megan Thee Stallion for Mamushi remix version; Listen here

TWICE continues to make headlines with their out-of-the-world collaborations, and this time it is with none other than hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion. The girl group has lent their vocals to the popular track Mamushi and released a remix version of it. Adding their exquisite, quirky flavor, the new version of the track is certainly phenomenal.

On October 25, 2024, Megan Thee Stallion’s viral song Mamushi got a remix version, and it is with the popular K-pop girl group TWICE. The members have added their own signature style, bringing a fresh and energetic twist to the song. Previously, the song was in collaboration with the Japanese rapper Yuki Chiba, which initially became extremely popular among fans. It is expected that the new version will also get popular with TWICE and it further resonates with the listeners.

Mamushi is from Megan Thee Stallion’s newly released album MEGAN: ACT II, which consists of a total of 31 songs. Previously, the rapper also released a collaboration track with BTS’ RM, which was recorded ahead of the K-pop idol’s enlistment in the South Korean military.

TWICE made their debut in 2016 with 9 members, including Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. Formed by JYP Entertainment, they made their debut through a television music reality show, Sixteen. Some of the popular songs by the group include Cheer Up, TT, Likey, What is Love?, Fancy, Feel Special, YES or YES, More & More, I Can't Stop Me, and Alcohol-Free, among others.

The group is set to make their much-anticipated comeback with the 14th mini-album Strategy on December 6, 2024. Moreover, the group is set to release their fifth Japanese album, Dive, in the summer of 2024. Moreover, they also held concerts along with the release of the album in Yanmar Stadium Nagai and Nissan Stadium in June 2024. TWICE is the first female foreign group and the second after TVXQ to be announced as the main act at the Nissan Stadium.

