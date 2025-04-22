TXT announces comeback with new single Love Language 6 months after The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY; know when it’s releasing

After months of anticipation, TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) is gearing up for a highly anticipated return to the music scene! Following their successful album The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY, which was released six months ago, the K-pop group has unveiled details about their upcoming digital single titled Love Language. Fans around the world are already buzzing with excitement as the release date draws near.

On April 22 at midnight KST, BIGHIT MUSIC dropped the thrilling news, confirming that TXT’s latest single will be available for streaming on May 2, 2025, at 1 p.m. KST. This marks TXT’s first release in almost half a year, and their dedicated fanbase, MOA (Moments of Alwaysness), couldn’t be more eager for what’s to come.

In an official statement, BIGHIT MUSIC described Love Language as a “bright and cheerful melody” that blends elements of Afro-house music with TXT’s signature energetic and uplifting style. The upbeat track is designed to capture the “light and vibrant energy of the upcoming season,” making it a perfect addition to the group’s musical repertoire. The single is expected to feature the dynamic vocals and captivating performances that fans have come to love from TXT, with the promise of a fun and feel-good sound that will take listeners on a new musical journey.

Fans can expect to hear the single across all major music platforms, from streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music to other digital outlets. The countdown to the release is already underway, with TXT’s passionate fanbase flooding social media with hashtags and fan art in anticipation of the song’s debut. The group’s comeback has sparked discussions about what Love Language will bring to the table in terms of musicality and visuals. TXT’s ability to connect with fans on both a personal and musical level has always been one of their strongest points, and it’s clear that this new single will be no different.

With the release of Love Language just around the corner, the excitement is palpable. Fans are already preparing for the launch, eager to hear what TXT has been working on and how their sound has evolved since their last major release. As MOA counts down the days until May 2, one thing is certain: TOMORROW X TOGETHER is back, and Love Language is bound to be a song that fans will want to listen to on repeat.

