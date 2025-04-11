'Only 2 months left': J-Hope sends warm message to BTS members as he embarks on Asia leg of solo world tour

BTS’ long-awaited reunion is officially within sight, and it’s not just ARMY who’s counting down the days—J-Hope himself is feeling the excitement. As he kicked off the Asia leg of his HOPE ON THE STREET 2025 world tour, J-Hope sent a heartfelt, warm message to his BTS brothers, saying, “There’s only two months left. Time will pass quickly. Fighting! There’s not much left!” And honestly, that’s the kind of emotional serotonin boost every BTS ARMY needed.

Well, this is not the first time BTS' J-Hope has shared his excitement. Previously, he talked about his group members and said that he misses every member more as the military service completion date coming up.

For those who are unaware of the 7 members' military enlistment, Jin, the oldest member, enlisted in December 2022 and returned to civic life in June 2024. J-Hope enlisted in April 2023 and has already completed his service, making this tour an even more special comeback for him. RM and V both enlisted in December 2023, with Jimin and Jungkook following shortly after. SUGA began his alternative military service in September 2023 and is set to return around June 2025. He will be the last band member to finish his service. All five are expected to complete their service around June 2025 ahead of the ARMY anniversary which falls on July 9, 2025

Speaking about J-Hope's world tour, the rapper-singer is bringing energy, passion, and pure sunshine to cities all across Asia. His tour is set to light up Manila on April 12–13, followed by performances in Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, Macau, Taipei, and finally Osaka through early June. From stunning visuals to dance breaks that go hard, the HOPE ON THE STREET tour has been a rollercoaster of emotion, and fans are living for it. J-Hope completed his US concert tour a couple of days back in April 2025.

The reunion is coming, the music never stopped, and J-Hope is leading the charge with style, soul, and that signature Hobi joy. BTS ARMY get ready because the Weverse, Instagram and X platforms going to be flooded with congratulatory messages soon after the septet return.

