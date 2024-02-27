What is Hyung Squad? EXO's D.O., Jo In Sung, Song Joong Ki, Kim Woo Bin and more part of actor group

EXO's D.O., Jo In Sung, Song Joong Ki, Kim Woo Bin, Bae Sung Woo, Cha Tae Hyun, Im Joo Hwan, Lee Kwang Soo and Kim Ki Bang are part of a friends' group who are unofficially called the Hyung Squad. They have expressed their friendship and support openly which creates more curiosity amongst fans regarding their relationships and dynamics. Here is a look.

Who are the Hyung Squad?

Hyung Squad is a group of nine actors which includes EXO's D.O., Jo In Sung, Song Joong Ki, Kim Woo Bin, Bae Sung Woo, Cha Tae Hyun, Im Joo Hwan, Lee Kwang Soo and Kim Ki Bang. D.O. is the youngest one in the group.

EXO's member D.O. is a talented vocalist of the group. He is also an actor and has appeared in various hits like 100 Days My Prince, Bad Prosecutor and more. He made his acting debut with It's Okay That's Love.

Jo In Sung started off with the 1999 drama Jump. He is known for his roles in It's Okay That's Love, Piano, The Great Battle and more. He was recently featured in Moving which became the most-watched Korean show on Disney+ globally.

Song Joong Ki is known for his role in Descendants of the Sun, Vincenzo, Reborn Rich and more. The actor debuted in 2008 with the drama Love Racing and the film Frozen Flower.

Kim Woo Bin debuted in 2011 with the drama Drama Special Series: White Christmas. He has starred in iconic projects like The Heirs, Twenty, Uncontrollably Fond and more. In 2024, he will be featured in the fantasy drama Everything Will Come True.

Actor Cha Tae Hyun made his acting debut with the 1995 drama A Place in the Sun. Since then, the veteran has worked on numerous movies and dramas but is best known for the 2001 hit movie My Sassy Girl with Jun Ji Hyun. His latest work includes popular series like Moving and Brain Works.

Kim Ki Bang debuted in 2005 with the drama My Lovely Sam Soon. He is known for appearing in dramas like Boys Over Flowers, Cheese in the Trap, Uncontrollably Fond, Moonshine and more.

Im Joo Hwan debuted in 2006 with the drama The Snow Queen. The actor has starred in dramas like Three Bold Siblings, The Game: Towards Zero, Bride of Habaek, Uncontrollably Fond and more.

Lee Kwang Soo is an entertainer and an actor. He is best known for being a cast of Running Man. He starred in The Sound of Your Heart, The Killer's Shopping List and more. He was also a part of variety shows like The Zone: Survival Mission, Busted and more.

Bae Sung Woo is a movie actor who debuted in 2007 with the drama Conspiracy in the Court. He has appeared in projects like Delayed Justice, The Royal Tailor, Boston 1947 and many more. He would be the main role in the 2024 dramas The 8 Show and Light Shop.

Hyung Squad on You Reap What You Sow

D.O., Kim Woo Bin, Kim Ki Bang and Lee Kwang Soo appeared together in the variety show You Reap What You Sow. The show aired from October 13 to December 8, 2023. Im Joo Hwan, Cha Tae Hyun, Jo In Sung and Jung Soo Kyu made a guest appearance on the show.

You Reap What You Sow is a documentary-style refreshing show which revolves around a group of close friends and their trials and tribulations while farming as noobs. The heart of this series lies in the happiness and sadness that this group of people feel as they undertake the world of farming without even knowing the basics. The reality and simplicity of everyday planting and taking care of crops can be experienced through this exciting new show.

