Who is Frédéric Arnault, rumored boyfriend of BLACKPINK’s Lisa? All you need to know about him

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has been caught up time and again in dating rumors with Frédéric Arnault. Although the rumors have neither been confirmed nor denied by YG Entertainment or Lisa, her frequent sightings with Frédéric Arnault have fueled multiple speculations and guesses on who he actually is.

Read on to know more about one of the richest men and Lisa’s rumored boyfriend, Frédéric Arnault.

Who is Lisa’s rumored boyfriend, Frédéric Arnault?

Frédéric Bernard Jean Etienne Arnault, widely recognized as Frédéric Arnault, is a French businessman and heir who has been serving as the CEO of TAG Heuer since 2020. His association with the brand dates back to 2017, when he held various executive roles before taking on the CEO position. Notably, Arnault is the son of Bernard Arnault and the half-brother of Antoine Arnault and Delphine Arnault.

The romantic link involving BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Frédéric Arnault traces its origins to earlier in the year when the two were first spotted together in the enchanting backdrop of Paris, France. The rumor mill went into overdrive in August as the duo shared photos from similar locations and were notably captured together on an airport sofa in Los Angeles.

In the midst of this whirlwind, Lisa’s posts from her vacation in Greece during August took center stage. Adding to the intrigue, Geraldine Guyot, the sister-in-law of Frédéric Arnault, shared her own Greek vacation pictures alongside her spouse, Alexandre Arnault. Fans, always eager to connect the dots, speculated about the possibility of double dates. While unconfirmed, this speculation only intensified the excitement among the BLACKPINK fandom.

The young CEO made a notable appearance at BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK concert in LA. Frederic Arnault shared a post on his Instagram, captioning it, “What an amazing evening for the BlackPink concert in LA. Congratulations and see you soon in Paris !!” It’s worth noting that Frédéric Arnault currently holds the title of being the second richest person in the world, as per Forbes this year.

BLACKPINK Lisa and Frédéric Arnault’s rumored romance

In the latest buzz surrounding BLACKPINK’s Lisa, speculations about a romance with her rumored boyfriend, Frédéric Arnault, were once again ignited by local media reports on November 19. The rumors gained momentum when Lisa was reportedly seen spending a week in Paris, celebrating Frédéric Arnault’s birthday on November 7.

Adding to the speculation, several media outlets have revealed that Lisa took a private plane to France with Frédéric Arnault. Allegedly, Lisa was spotted at a Celine store in France during the timeframe of Frédéric Arnault’s birthday celebration on the 7th. Since July, the couple has consistently been surrounded by dating rumors and various speculations, including the possibility of a breakup.

Advertisement

Furthermore, on November 28, BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Frédéric Arnault were sighted at a stadium, relishing a football match in Paris. Although both were seated in the same section, the CEO opted to sit a few rows behind the idol. Also, Frédéric Arnault and his family were also present at Lisa’s Crazy Horse performance in Paris back in September. However, nothing about their relationship has been confirmed as of yet.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK set to hold first-ever virtual reality K-pop concert in December for BORN PINK Tour