Why did BTS' Jin gift new Wootteo plushie to Coldplay at their South Korean concert? Singer says 'it must've gone through a lot'
At the Seoul concert reunion, BTS’ Jin gifted Coldplay Wootteo plushie again. The Don't Say You Love Me singer reveals the reason why he gufted them new one.
BTS' Jin is once again making waves across social media, and honestly, does the “Worldwide Handsome” really need a reason to trend? Still, this time it’s not just his visuals fans are raving about—Jin has captured attention with the release of his new track Don’t Say You Love Me and the much-anticipated Echo music video.
In a recent interview with Newsis, Jin shared some heartfelt insights into the making of Don’t Say You Love Me, as well as his special bond with British rock band Coldplay.
The relationship between Jin and Coldplay, especially frontman Chris Martin, is no secret to fans. They've had a long-standing mutual admiration, with Jin often expressing how meaningful their collaborations have been to him.
The BTS member revealed that upon hearing Coldplay was performing in South Korea as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour, he eagerly arranged to meet them. Reuniting with the band felt like a homecoming. “They’re like brothers to me,” Jin shared warmly. He also mentioned how Coldplay continued to carry a plushie of ‘Wootteo,’ a plushie modeled after his The Astronaut character, which he had previously gifted them.
Noticing that the original plushie had likely endured weather and wear during the tour, Jin gifted Coldplay a new ‘Wootteo ’—a gesture that highlights his thoughtful and caring personality, something his fans, known as ARMYs, deeply admire.
During Coldplay’s Seoul concert, Jin surprised fans by joining the band on stage to perform The Astronaut, his solo debut track co-written with Chris Martin. The performance also included My Universe, sending the crowd into a frenzy and marking Jin’s first post-military appearance in a live collaboration.
As for Don’t Say You Love Me, released on May 16, 2025, the song explores the raw emotions of a relationship nearing its end. The music video features Jin alongside actress Shin Se Kyung, with their poignant portrayal of heartbreak leaving fans moved—and undeniably captivated.