Was BTS' Jin ‘nervous’ or ‘excited’ to romance Shin Se Kyung? Singer reveals behind-the-scenes secrets of Don't Say You Love Me comeback

BTS’s Jin is back — and this time, he’s serving pure boyfriend energy. On May 16, he dropped the highly anticipated track Don’t Say You Love Me music video. Straight-up perfection. Emotional, cinematic, painful, satisfying and just the right amount of heartbreak.

Even before Don’t Say You Love Me dropped, ARMYs had their detective hats on. The second word got out that Jin would be starring alongside a female lead, fans launched into full investigation mode: Who’s the mystery woman?

Turns out, it’s Shin Se Kyung, the talented actress known for hits like Run On, The Girl Who Sees Smells, The Fashion King and more. And let’s just say — the chemistry? It was on point.

Still, behind all that on-screen emotion, BTS' Jin was quietly struggling with nerves. In an interview with Single List Korea, he got candid about the experience.

“It was my first time acting with an actor, so I was very awkward and clumsy. I was so nervous that things didn’t go as well as I had imagined. Still, I was really grateful to Shin Se-kyung for her passionate performance. If you look closely, you might find me acting awkward.”

Haven’t watched Don’t Say You Love Me yet? Check it out here.

Despite feeling unsure, Jin pulled it off, and fans couldn’t be prouder. The music video captures that painful moment of letting someone go, even when the memories are still fresh and the feelings haven’t faded. It’s soft. It’s raw. It’s everything you’d expect from Jin’s first real step into dramatic storytelling. And whether he believes it or not, his performance hit. Hard.

For ARMYs everywhere, this isn’t just a comeback, it’s a new chapter. Jin's not just singing. He’s acting, emoting, and storytelling. And yes, he's officially entered the boyfriend era, and we’re all invited.

