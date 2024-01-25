BTS tops most streamed K-pop artists on Spotify list followed by BLACKPINK and TWICE; Know top 10

BTS leads as the most streamed K-pop artists on Spotify, with BLACKPINK and TWICE following closely behind.While it's no surprise that the ranking is topped by the supergroup BTS, it's intriguing to note the rapid rise of groups like NewJeans and Stray Kids, who have secured peak positions in just a few years since their debuts. Here's a rundown of the top 10 K-pop artists who have captivated the masses with their music on Spotify, becoming the most streamed K-pop artists.

Top 10 most streamed K-pop artists on Spotify

BTS

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a South Korean boy band formed in 2010. The band comprises Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, all of whom contribute to the writing and production of much of their material. Their lyrics delve into a variety of subjects, including mental health, the challenges faced by youth, coming of age, loss, the pursuit of self-love, individualism, and the repercussions of fame and recognition.

In addition to their music, BTS's discography and associated work often draw inspiration from literature, philosophy, and psychology, incorporating elements such as an alternate universe storyline. Their versatility in music, profound lyrics, and charismatic personalities have propelled them to become the most streamed artists on Spotify, a well-deserved recognition of their immense talent and impact.

BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK, formed by YG Entertainment, consists of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. Renowned as the biggest girl group globally, they've achieved unparalleled success, leading the Korean Wave. Their style embodies the girl crush concept in K-pop, promoting themes of self-confidence and female empowerment. BLACKPINK has shattered numerous records throughout their career, securing their position as the second most streamed K-pop artists on Spotify.

TWICE

TWICE, formed by JYP Entertainment, is a nine-member girl group with Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. They were established through the TV show Sixteen. They've consistently ranked as one of the top artists in South Korea, earning the title "Nation's Girl Group." TWICE's commercial success and influence have led to comparisons with iconic girl groups like Girls' Generation and Kara. Their position as the third most streamed K-pop artists is unsurprising.

Stray Kids

Stray Kids, formed by JYP Entertainment through a 2017 reality show, consists of eight members Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N.. Originally a nine-piece group, they conceived the name "Stray Kids" to represent pursuing dreams and finding a collective path. As a leading fourth-generation group, it's fitting for them to rank fourth among the most streamed K-pop artists.

SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN, formed by Pledis Entertainment, boasts thirteen membersS.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. They are known for their active involvement in songwriting, music production, and choreography. They've earned titles like "Performance Kings" and "K-Pop Performance Powerhouse." Their fifth-place ranking among the most streamed K-pop artists reflects their widespread popularity and influence.

BTS’ Jungkook

Jungkook, renowned as a member and vocalist of BTS, made his solo debut in 2023 with the track Seven, featuring Latto. The song soared to number one on the Billboard Hot 100, Global 200, and Global Excl. US charts, a historic first for a Korean solo artist. It also became the fastest song to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify. Jungkook's subsequent solo releases, including his debut album GOLDEN, have consistently topped charts, solidifying his status as the sixth most streamed K-pop artist on Spotify.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, commonly known as TXT, was formed by BIGHIT MUSIC. With five members—Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai—TXT made history as the first Korean boy band to perform and headline at Lollapalooza, one of the largest music festivals in the US. The group quickly achieved commercial success, earning several new artist awards, including Rookie of the Year at the 34th Golden Disc Awards, New Artist of the Year at the 9th Gaon Chart Music Awards, and Best New Male Artist at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards. These accolades underscore their talent and contribution to the K-pop industry, solidifying their position as the seventh most streamed K-pop artists.

NewJeans

NewJeans, formed by ADOR, comprises members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. Known for their "girl next door" image and music style inspired by 1990s and 2000s pop and R&B, with influences from dance and club genres, they've made a significant impact on K-pop. Described as "one of the most recognized and influential groups in pop" by Billboard, NewJeans has earned numerous rookie awards and featured in influential listicles. Their music resonates globally, earning them the eighth spot as the most streamed K-pop artists.

EXO

Formed in 2011 by SM Entertainment, EXO debuted in 2012 with nine members Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai, and Sehun. Renowned for multilingual releases and extensive tours, they've won Album of the Year and Artist of the Year awards. EXO is hailed as the "Kings of K-pop" and the "biggest boyband in the world," currently ranking as the eighth most streamed K-pop artists on Spotify.

Red Velvet

Red Velvet, managed by SM Entertainment, debuted in August 2014 with Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, and Joy. Yeri joined the group in March 2015. Their music blends pop with electronic, funk, R&B, ballad, and hip hop influences. Praised for their genre versatility and catchy hooks, Red Velvet is the 10th most streamed K-pop artist on Spotify.

