Bridal jewelry guide: Aditi Rao Hydari styles her Sabyasachi wedding lehenga with ornaments exploring old-world charm

For her wedding with Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari picked a handwoven Maheshwari tissue lehenga paired with a Benarasi tissue dupatta from the archives of Sabyasachi Heritage. She styled this classic drape with a blouse exploring old-world charm. However, what adds elegance is traditional jewelry that is a reflection of her personality and pays homage to South Indian roots.

Every bit of her look exuded simplicity and, at the same time, set a sense of tradition like never before. With tradition at its heart, the Heeramandi actress wore a pair of Golden Payal with layers of Ghungroos- can just imagine the sound effect of it while her bridal wedding entry with Kalyanam playing in the background. Uff! oh, so beautiful!

Talking about her bangles, Hydari wore thin bangles with two kadas. Well, it is not about the heaviest pieces always but the ones that speak about your personality. Do not miss her two-diamond engagement ring.

Picking your bridal jewelry is extremely important. Aditi Rao Hydari is a perfect example of how one should make sure to keep it minimal yet elegant. Aditi wore a choker neckpiece with matching Jhumkas by Sabyasachi—something that can eventually become family heirlooms. Not Mathaa Patti, but Aditi Rao decided to wear a Septum nose ring that elevated her wedding look.

Making her appear even more radiant and beautiful on her special day, the stunner tied her hair with Mogra Gajra as her only hair accessory. Keeping traditions in mind, she opted for traditional red alta–hand-painted in half moons on the feet and back of her hand.

Aditi Rao Hydari was styled by Sanam Ratansi, and her makeup and hair were done by her all-time favorite, Elton J Fernandez.

