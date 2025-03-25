Raveena Tandon serves a blue-tiful look in stylish jumpsuit at Sunita Kapoor’s birthday bash

Raveena Tandon loves to dress up and never shies away from experimenting with fashion. Be it bold choices or ethnic ensembles, she never disappoints with her impeccable style. Snapped at Sunita Kapoor’s birthday bash last night, the star arrived in an elegant blue jumpsuit. Let’s take a closer look at how she styled this look.

The Aranyak actor curated her look in a royal blue color palette, adding a regal touch to her ensemble. Designed in a silky-smooth fabric, the outfit featured three-quarter sleeves and a stylish V-neck cut. As if blue wasn’t royal enough, the jumpsuit was further elevated with a silver border, adding a sophisticated touch.

The bottom half of the jumpsuit featured a wide-legged style, with its flowy design giving the illusion of a skirt, making it resemble a co-ord set. Pleated detailing along the waistline enhanced the elegance of the outfit, while two pockets, highlighted with a silver-toned border, added a modern touch to the ethnic jumpsuit.

Instead of the usual silver-toned footwear that pairs well with such ethnic outfits, Raveena Tandon opted for gold-toned strappy heels, creating a striking contrast against the metallic accents of her ensemble. If heels aren’t your go-to choice, you can always style this look with ethnic flats or make a bold statement with solid white sneakers.

Raveena Tandon styled her outfit with a gold-toned wristwatch and a bracelet, keeping her accessories minimal yet elegant. While she opted for simple stud earrings, she made a bold statement with a multi-layered maroon beaded necklace, which beautifully complemented the rich blue of her outfit.

For her hairstyle, she went with a classic choice for ethnic wear—tying her hair in a neat bun while leaving a few strands to frame her face naturally. Her makeup featured a lightly contoured base, with dark eyeshadow and mascara enhancing her expressive eyes. A touch of highlighter and a light brown lip shade completed her flawless look.

What do you think of Raveena’s latest look?