5 pre-draped sarees inspired by Bollywood divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ananya Panday for a fuss-free yet stylish wedding look

It’s time to give your wedding celebration look a makeover, and for this, sarees are the best option. But here’s a twist—we’re not talking about the usual sarees but pre-draped pieces where you don’t have to struggle with pleats and can carry your style effortlessly. Whether it’s a cocktail night or your wedding day, you no longer have to deal with last-minute draping problems. Pre-draped sarees are truly a game-changer.

And this trend is not something new—your favorite Bollywood ladies have already embraced it. From Kareena Kapoor to Ananya Panday, let’s check out how these style icons have graced this saree fashion.

1. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo effortlessly brings the heat with everything she chooses to wear. For an event, the actress donned Amit Aggarwal’s Banarasi saree—a perfect amalgamation of traditional and modern charm.

The pre-draped Banarasi saree, adorned with black and golden embroidery, added a royal touch to her appearance. This unique piece was beautifully draped with classy off-shoulder details that exuded sultry vibes, while the pleats and pallu trailing behind made us totally obsessed with this look.

With keen attention to detail, Kareena Kapoor styled her outfit with minimal yet statement-making accessories. The kohl-rimmed eyes, blush glow, and nude lipstick lent understated elegance, while the round bindi perfectly completed her look.

2. Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor was the perfect bridesmaid for her best friend’s Haldi ceremony. She made an elegant appearance at the function in a classic yellow dupion silk pre-draped saree designed by Drishti & Zahabia.

The pre-draped saree featured traditional motifs, clean front pleats, and a neatly draped pallu. This stunning saree was paired with a halter neck blouse adorned with matching motifs. And the back? It was backless, with knot details that radiated bold, confident vibes.

The Loveyatri actress styled her look with intricate earrings, bracelets, and rings that added a touch of sophistication. Her hairstyle gave us major retro vibes, as she tied her hair back into a bun and adorned it with fresh flowers, channeling the charm of the 80s and 90s.

3. Janhvi Kapoor

It’s time to shine like Janhvi Kapoor! The actress stunned in a classic Manish Malhotra creation, making it the perfect cocktail party outfit.

The pre-draped saree, designed to blend traditional elegance with modern charm, is ideal for dazzling all night. Crafted from shimmery fabric with hues of purple, green, yellow, and black, the saree created a mesmerizing effect. Paired with a matching blouse featuring a scooped neckline and sleeveless design, it offered a perfectly coordinated look.

To elevate her appearance, Janhvi styled her outfit with statement drop earrings and a necklace. Her rosy makeup added an irresistible charm, making her look truly unforgettable.

4. Malaika Arora

The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl, Malaika Arora, never fails to keep her fashion game at its peak. The actress set the internet on fire with her bold black latex saree look.

Her saree was daringly designed with neat pleats at the waist and a perfectly draped pallu over her shoulder. The ruched detailing at the waist highlighted her well-toned figure, making us fall for her style all over again. The standout feature? A subtle slit in the middle of the saree that added a sizzling touch. For the classic black-and-white combination, Malaika paired her latex saree with a simple white tank top, creating a striking contrast.

Her accessories channeled traditional elegance with a modern twist. The heavily embellished neckpiece featuring green stones added a regal vibe, while the rings adorning her fingers beautifully completed the look.

5. Ananya Panday

Enjoying the festivities in style, Bollywood bae Ananya Panday got all dolled up in an Amit Aggarwal saree. But, of course, it wasn’t your typical saree—it was a stunning pre-draped one.

The saree featured a beautifully draped skirt with neat pleats and shimmering golden motifs that exuded elegance. However, the pallu stole the show with its molded pleats, artistically attached to knot details at the waist—truly a "WOW" moment. Complementing the saree’s vibe, the sleeveless blouse, with just a hint of cleavage, added the perfect touch of modern glamour.

To style her look, Ananya opted for a traditional choker necklace that added a touch of timeless charm. Finishing off her look flawlessly, she went for a bit of blush glow, soft eyeshadow, and glossy light-shade lipstick, creating a radiant and polished appearance.

These 5 pre-draped sarees radiate distinct vibes—everything from bold to elegant—making them perfect to grace every wedding function. For all the saree-loving girls out there, it’s time to leave the stress of managing pleats behind and wrap yourself in the effortless charm of statement pre-draped sarees.

