Madhuri Dixit’s brocade sharara look is the ultimate wedding inspiration to keep things desi yet classy; take cues

Madhuri Dixit always exudes a timeless youthful vibe, and we can’t deny it. She effortlessly showcases her ability to pull off any outfit, whether Western or traditional, with elegance and grace. Recently, she captivated us in a stunning traditional off-white outfit, leaving us in awe of her beauty. Let’s take a closer look at this ensemble that’s sure to make you say, WOW!

Madhuri Dixit recently shared a video on her Instagram handle, embracing nature while wearing an off-white sharara set. The kurta featured a subtly shimmering fabric, a plunging neckline, and half-length sleeves. She paired the kurta with a matching wide palazzo, giving her look a touch of low-key glamour.

In a delightful twist, the actress opted for a contrasting light green dupatta instead of the typical matching one. The dupatta was adorned with intricate lace detailing along the borders, which added vibrant life to her outfit. This sharara set is versatile and perfect for any occasion, whether it’s a wedding or a festive celebration.

And, how can we overlook those regal accessories? Instead of choosing something simple, Madhuri Dixit opts for chunky jewelry pieces. She adorns herself with layered necklaces featuring two moon designs embellished with silver stones, along with a combination of small beads and pearls. Embracing her inner desi spirit, the actress selects traditional bell-shaped earrings that showcase intricate detailing and multiple layers. For her hands, Madhuri prefers stone-studded Indian bangles, which are perfect for enhancing desi vibes instantly.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actress not only impresses with her accessories but also sets serious hair goals with her hairstyle. She styled her hair in a chic bun with soft volume on top. This isn’t your typical bun; the actress opted for a side part and rolled her hair into a sleek bun, adding an extra touch of elegance.

For her makeup, she chose a green eyeshadow, glossy cheeks, defined brows, and glossy nude lipstick, all of which kept the focus on her outfit. To complete her look, she added a round green bindi, giving off the perfect desi vibes.

We are totally in love with this gorgeous look and can’t stop admiring it.

