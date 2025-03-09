Holi 2025: 5 stylish looks in white for the colorful festival; inspired by Bollywood divas Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani and more

When picking simple white outfits for Holi 2025, it can be difficult to decide how to style them. When it comes to fashion inspiration, Bollywood divas never fail to deliver. Serving their best looks, here are 5 outfits you can steal from them including Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor.

5 Holi 2025 looks to borrow from Bollywood stars

1. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is a styling shark when it comes to flaunting laidback fits. Celebrating her birthday with the paps, she was seen in a pretty white maxi dress. Designed by one of the most loved celeb brands Maje Paris, the crochet knit slip dress featured a sleeveless fit with a square neck design.

The color and pattern of the dress are just perfect for your Holi 2025 outfit. With a hair tie on her wrist, she ditched all other accessories and flaunted her natural locks. Going all simple for her makeup, she hydrated her face and popped on a nude lip shade.

2. Sara Ali Khan

The Pataudi princess never fails to impress in an ethnic fit. Fashioning the perfect Holi 2025 style, she chose a beautifully embroidered suit for one of her vacation looks. Posing against a scenic backdrop, the full-sleeved white kurta was perfectly complemented with matching white leggings.

Topping the look with an embroidered mesh dupatta, Sara Ali Khan looked stunning. Accessorizing with a pair of silver danglers and a kada, she added ivory-toned juttis to her look. Flaunting her natural hair, she went with some cheek tint and pink lip shade.

3. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's styling game has never failed to inspire. Cementing her status as a minimal queen, she was snapped in a simple chikankari suit. With a longline full-sleeved kurta, the set was matched with relaxed-fit pants. With a flowy dupatta, the entire fit was designed with see-through material and intricate Lucknowi art.

Opting for simple ear tops, Alia accessorized with black glares. Flaunting a pair of beige block heels, she tied her hair back in a bun. This look is perfect for a minimal Holi party or an in-house gathering.

4. Kiara Advani

Snapped hand-in-hand with husband Sidharth Malhotra at the airport, Kiara Advani served some Holi vibes with her outfit. Choosing a co-ord set, she opted for a relaxed-fit shirt matched with loose-fit trousers. The full-sleeved white shirt featured a floral design with a cute butterfly while the trousers were simple.

The mom-to-be styled her look with brown-toned loafers and accessorized with black sunglasses and a Louis Vuitton bag. With a mask on, she tied her hair back in a ponytail.

5. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor was papped in a white maxi dress perfect for a posh Holi party. With Victorian sleeves, the outfit was designed with see-through material. The maxi-dress featured a fit and flare fit pattern which made the ensemble comfy yet stylish.

Khan paired her dress with nude heels and accessorized with danglers. Also slipping on some rings, she added a pop of color with black glares and a black handbag. Tying her hair back in a ponytail, she flaunted a nude lip shade.

Would you style these Bollywood-inspired outfits for Holi 2025? Let us know in the comments below.