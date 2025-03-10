Ananya Panday celebrates her sister’s birthday in a champagne dress worth ₹26K, staying true to her ‘I am here to slay’ mantra

Celebrating her baby sister Rysa Panday’s birthday with a bash surrounded by family, Ananya Panday shared a glimpse on her social media handle. Ensuring the spotlight remained on the birthday girl, the actress opted for a glamorous yet understated knee-length champagne dress with minimal styling. Here’s a detailed overview of her look—keep reading!

Ananya Panday often shares glimpses of her fun-filled celebrations on social media, and one recent look that caught our attention was her stunning outfit for Rysa’s birthday. She radiated elegance in a champagne dress priced at Rs 26,528 from the renowned brand ba&sh. The dress featured a bold yet sophisticated design with spaghetti straps and a draped neckline. The fabric had a textured pattern with intricate detailing, and the hemline gracefully reached her knees.

Along with being the perfect birthday outfit, Ananya Panday’s champagne straight dress is a party ensemble worth adding to your wardrobe. While the dress made a statement on its own, the actress elevated the look with the right styling.

Her accessories complemented her minimal aesthetic flawlessly. She adorned her ears with round silver earrings, with the stacked design adding an edgy touch. Meanwhile, her fingers were adorned with delicate rings, completing her effortlessly chic party look.

The Call Me Bae actress’s makeup was a perfect blend of glam and minimalism. Her winged eyeliner and curled lashes added an enchanting allure to her eyes, while a rosy glow on her cheekbones and nose created a soft, romantic vibe. A glossy pink lipstick tied the look together beautifully.

For the final touches, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan star left her sleek, shiny hair open, parting it in the middle with the front strands tucked behind her ears. She opted for flat footwear, ensuring comfort without compromising on style.

Ananya Panday’s fashion consistently embraces minimalism, proving that elegance doesn’t require excessive glitter or shimmer. From the dress to the accessories, every element exuded understated luxury.