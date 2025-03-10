Ananya Panday serves bold, carefree, and classy beach vibes with a side of luxury in Rs 1 lakh Chanel earrings

The cutest Bollywood star, Ananya Panday, is enjoying a fun family vacation, exploring new places and soaking in the fresh beach air. Amidst all the fun, the actress didn’t miss a chance to serve the ultimate beach looks—too hot to take our eyes off! Adding a luxe touch, she accessorized with Rs 1 lakh earrings. So, let’s dive into the details of her three HOT beach looks!

Starting with her first look, Ananya Panday rocked a bikini ensemble. She wore a light yellow triangular bikini top with halter straps, exuding both relaxed and sultry vibes. With its modern detailing, the bikini top perfectly highlighted her well-maintained figure, leaving us struggling to catch our breath in this HOT-loaded moment.

The Call Me Bae star paired her bikini top with matching bottoms featuring a side tie. This bold yet breezy bikini piece is perfect for effortless comfort, as the adjustable design allows for a personalized fit. Keeping it natural, Ananya skipped heavy styling and simply tied her hair back into a sleek bun, letting her beach ensemble steal the spotlight.

For her second beach look, we spotted Ananya Panday cycling and feeding turtles while rocking a light-shade top layered with a classic Casablanca multi-colored silk shirt. The shirt featured quirky, thick prints all over, and its oversized fit made it the perfect addition to her laid-back beach style.

For the bottoms, Ananya opted for a fitted skirt with a high-waist silhouette, keeping it cool and carefree. She went for no-makeup look, letting her natural glow shine, while her wet hair cascaded effortlessly over her shoulders. Adding a touch of laid-back charm, she placed a pair of sunglasses on her head and completed the look with flat footwear.

Her third look stood out with a hint of luxury. She started with a classic white tank top featuring a fitted bodice that accentuated her figure. Elevating her beach style, she paired it with a Pucci skirt, designed with wrap details at the waist and a psychedelic print in shades of blue, white, and green—a perfect vacation ensemble to take note of!

Adding a luxury touch to her ensemble, Ananya kept the focus on her ears, which were beautifully adorned with Chanel earrings worth Rs 1,00,221. This truly elevated her beach look to a whole new level of glam. Unlike her previous looks, she opted for soft makeup, with her cheekbones glowing with blush and her lips enhanced with a glossy finish. As a final touch, she left her hair open, parted in the middle for a relaxed yet polished vibe.

Each of Ananya Panday’s beach looks carried a distinct vibe, seamlessly transitioning from bold and carefree to effortlessly elegant. Take cues for your next beach getaway!