Ananya Panday's sis Rysa’s CV featuring internships with YRF and Excel Entertainment sparks nepotism debate; here's what netizens have to say

Rysa Panday, the younger sister of Ananya Panday, appeared in the second season of her mother Bhavana Pandey's reality series, The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, in 2022. It was previously known that she is studying filmmaking at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts in the United States. Recently, her CV from LinkedIn went viral, sparking a nepotism debate online, with many netizens defending her, calling it "nothing wrong."

A user on platform X shared a screenshot of Ananya Panday's sister Rysa Panday's LinkedIn CV, showcasing her internship experiences at three leading production houses. The details revealed that she worked for four months at Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, one month at Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, and one month at Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby.

See post here:

Netizens were quick to react and stand in support of Rysa. One person wrote, "uhm if I was a product of nepotism I would still take all the chances given to me ngl." Another one wrote, "Better than not doing anything at all."

One person wrote, "Nepotism is in every industry, in our whole country, in contrast, film industry is the only place where nepotism can’t help you in becoming successful. Does it give you a foot in the door? For sure?l. But NEPOTISM does that to any privileged person in India in any field."

Advertisement

One netizen commented, "yea sure act like you won’t take the opportunity if your parents could give you one." Another person commented, "So you just want them to not take the opportunity?." One individual wrote, "nepotism is everywhere.....u would do same nepotism is bad when u hire only star kids ...but here in excel or red chillies case, they provide employment to so may other people."

One person commented, "How is this nepotism? Bc their parents work their a**es off trying to have a better like and if their children is using their connections, there’s nothing wrong in that."

Rysa Panday is the younger daughter of actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey. During a recent podcast with Raj Shamani, Ananya Panday expressed her frustration over the term "star kid" being used as a derogatory label.

ALSO READ: Citadel Season 2: Priyanka Chopra calls it wrap as she drops video from ‘last day on set’; WATCH