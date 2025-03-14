Dhak Dhak Girl Madhuri Dixit styles emerald saree with sage green dupatta for a royal look
Alexa, play Ek Do Teen! Madhuri Dixit has us grooving with her charisma in a regal statement look. Let’s dive into her ethnic flair.
Madhuri Dixit is a Bollywood icon whose style and grace remain unparalleled. The expression queen has delivered unforgettable performances throughout her 40-year acting journey, but what truly lingers in people's minds is her striking allure and impeccable fashion choices. Once again, the diva stunned in an awe-inspiring ethnic look—let’s just say she absolutely owned this royal ensemble. Now, let’s break down her saree slay.
The Bhool Bhulaiya 3 star dazzled in a magnificent emerald saree by designer Jayanti Reddy. The saree radiated elegance in a rich emerald green hue, exuding a regal charm. Featuring a shimmering finish, the fabric was adorned with intricate silver zari and zardozi embroidery, accentuated by delicate sequin details. This meticulous craftsmanship further elevated the grandeur of her ensemble.
The blouse of this custom designer saree was a masterpiece in itself, featuring elbow-length sleeves and a scalloped sweetheart neckline. It mirrored the intricate detailing of the saree’s trim, enhancing the drape’s regal allure.
Mrs. Nene complemented her saree with Rajasthani-inspired jewelry, including a stunning necklace adorned with cascading kundans and emerald stone bead detailing. She paired it with matching statement kundan earrings, further elevating her majestic look. Completing her ensemble, she adorned her hands with two hathphool rings and a delicate bangle.
The Kalank actress was seen draping a sage-green dupatta in one of her clicks, elegantly layering it over her shoulders. The mesmerizing dupatta featured scalloped trim that echoed the lace detailing of her saree, seamlessly tying the ensemble together.
Madhuri Dixit embraced a subtle glam look, accentuating her features with winged eyeliner and mauve pink lips. A delicate bindi added a cultural touch to her appearance. She styled her hair in a messy updo, effortlessly blending sophistication with an air of timeless charm.
