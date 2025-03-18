Mira Rajput visits Salon wearing a laid-back yet so comfy outfit in Rs 8,450 floral co-ord set

Mira Rajput is known for her minimalism and elegance! With each outing, she’s effortlessly cementing her place as a true inspiration for fashion enthusiasts who like to dress as per the occasion. On March 17, she stepped out for her salon visit, embracing the ethnic fashion with a co-ord set that looked absolutely graceful and modern. Let’s go through the details of her look!

Making her salon visit turn into a style statement, Mira Rajput decided to get dressed in the stunning co-ord set worth Rs 8,450 from the Nia Mia brand. The ensemble featured a white-hued kurta with full sleeves and a V-neckline. The loose silhouette added a breezy charm, making her look absolutely chic. The dress design was simple but what made it worth wearing was the striking print all over it. It had a floral print that made her look playful.

Adding to her elegance, Shahid Kapoor’s wife opted to pair her kurta with the matching palazzo. The ankle-length palazzo with the floral prints at the edge perfectly complemented her look and was surely an ideal piece for a casual outing.

If you’re planning to visit your friends, or want to get on a shopping spree and are in the mood for some ethnic glam, then trust us, this Mira Rajput co-ord set is just what you need. It’s elegant, modern, and undoubtedly relaxing, perfect to run errands with ease.

Advertisement

Mira surely knows how to elevate her simple looks. For the salon visit, she selected a black bag with convenient straps that made it easy to style it on the shoulder or carry in arms. It instantly added a hint of class. Adding the statement touch to her casual look, she went with round stud earrings and completed her accessories game with a ring that tied all together.

For makeup, she opted for minimal glam, with her cheeks glowing with soft blush and a nude finishing touch to her lips. Her sharp facial features were properly highlighted, making us swoon over her beauty. Framing her face, she decided to keep her strands open in the side partition and lastly covered her feet with toe-ring traditional footwear.

From the co-ord set to minimal accessories and subtle makeup, everything about Mira Rajput's salon look was a mix of elegance and modernity. This one’s for you to elevate your everyday style and grab attention. Take Cues!

Advertisement