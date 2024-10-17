Disha Patani’s flouncy corset dress with sneakers is giving us major princess vibes with a side of street style

Disha Patani has officially kickstarted the promotions of her highly anticipated Tamil film Kanguva, starring alongside Suriya and day one is an indication that we are in for a stylish rollercoaster ride. Disha turned heads and dropped jaws as she arrived in a stunning white corset dress that screamed glamor but it came with a refreshing twist. Let's take a closer look at her outfit.

The white dress had an attractive square neckline wide-set straps that rested well on Disha's shoulder and a corset-fitted bodice that accentuated her figure in all the right ways. The outfit then transitions into a gentle, soft, and flouncy mini skirt that adds a playful touch, making her look like the diva she is.

What makes this dress special is the delicate all-over leaf print, which lends an ethereal quality to the dress. Subtle yet elegant stone detailing placed all over the dress sprinkles some bling in it, making sure that the dress sparkles with light. Her corset dress was a perfect blend of elegance and fun.

Her elegance wasn't only due to the dress; Disha’s selection of complementary accessories was equally chic. She went for a simple necklace which contributed to the bling factor but not too much to take away from the gorgeous corset outfit. And in a surprise twist, she completed the whole look with stylish white shoes which gave her an entirely different perspective.

Advertisement

Disha decided upon her signature make-up which did not overshadow her skin. Glossy lips and fresh dewy skin made her look fresh, while blushed cheeks added a little warmth to her fresh look. Her kohl-rimmed eyes and soft nude eyeshadow gave a sultry depth. To finish the entire corset outfit, her hair was left in soft waves effortlessly swept to one side.

Disha Patani is no stranger to the allure of corsets. Her love affair with corsets has been ongoing, and each time she dons one, it’s clear that she knows how to make it work in fresh and stylish ways. Whether It’s paired with edgy separates or in the form of a dress, she continues to prove that corsets are wardrobe essentials for her. This look is yet another hit in her growing collection of corset-based ensembles and we are here for her every fashion moment.

ALSO READ: Disha Patani’s brown sheer corset gown worth Rs 45,314 can notch up your party dressing game